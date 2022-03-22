Asia Broadband Launches Mobile App Versions of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Exchange

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched its AABB Exchange applications (the “Exchange”) and they are now available on mobile devices through the AABB Wallet app. Wallet users can place buy and sell orders on their smart phones to execute cryptocurrency trades for an expanding number of trading pairs available on the Exchange platform.



To access the AABB Exchange for mobile use, please go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, find the AABB Wallet and update the app. Once the app has been updated, open the application. If you aren't in your account already, tap on Restore Wallet, enter your original passphrases, and access your account. From there, click on the “Trade” button at the bottom menu. Now you will be directly connected to the AABB Exchange with your account. You will immediately be able to place a Buy or Sell order for the main trading pair ETH/BTC, however, you can always click on that trading pair to choose another crypto pair. Once a Buy or Sell order has been placed, the funds will automatically be deducted from the wallet and placed onto the Exchange. These funds will remain in the Exchange until the order has been filled, partially filled and cancelled, or cancelled in Open Orders.

Additionally, users can access the Desktop version of the AABB Exchange by going to: https://aabbexchange.com/trade/ then on the right side of the screen, click on “Log In or Register Now” to trade. You will then see the Log In page for the web version of AABB Wallet. Access AABB Wallet on your mobile device, go to the “More” tab, click on “Web QR Access” and scan the QR Code on your monitor. Then, create a temporary password for your access. Now you will be directly connected to the AABB Exchange with your account. Once you have accessed your wallet, click on “Trade” in the Menu. There, you will see the Exchange to place a Buy or Sell order for different trading pairs.

For further assistance and support, visit the:

Frequently Asked Questions page https://aabbexchange.com/faq/

or the AABB Wallet page https://aabbgoldtoken.com/faq/aabb-wallet/

