Integral Announces SIZE Mainnet Launch to Deliver Seamless Large Order Volume to DeFi

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral, a DeFi primitive that efficiently executes large orders, today announced the launch of Integral SIZE, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built for whales and large cryptocurrency trades. The custom-built DEX executes trades of less liquid tokens at a 30-minute Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) to ensure zero price impact. Integral SIZE aims to champion seamless DeFi interaction for traders of varying experience levels, eliminating the most notorious drawbacks in DeFi, including price impact and impermanent loss.

Among DeFi’s most common pain points is the complexity, inefficiency, and expense incurred when trading tokens in large volume on-chain. Historically, buying ETH through a DEX, swap protocol or aggregator has lacked efficiency or cost-effectiveness – especially pertaining to large trades. According to the Whale Analyst Report, trade activity across leading DEXs has skewed towards whales, despite the notable limitations within DeFi.

The report also revealed that the average size of transaction on Aave in Q3 of 2021 was roughly $461,000, while the average transaction on lending protocol, Maker, was $1.5 million. As more new primitives emerge, it is critical that platforms are in place to facilitate such orders in a seamless, user-friendly manner.

SIZE eliminates price impact, and ensures all primitive-defining trades are executed in a permissionless way, entirely decentralized and on-chain. Built on Ethereum, SIZE allows trades of less liquid small cap tokens to be executed at 30-minute TWAP with zero price impact regardless of order size or asset, with extremely low fees. This leaves space for future TWAP duration adjustments to cater to different needs.

“Before Integral SIZE, it was not economical to perform TWAP on-chain since order-splitting would rack up gas fees,” said an Integral co-founder, under the pseudonym 0xDorsal. “Until now, TWAP has been exclusive to centralized exchanges, despite the volume of large order trades on decentralized platforms. SIZE offers a new approach to swaps, delivering the same price-impact-savings as physical TWAP, without the need to manually split orders and pay extra fees. Whether you are a long-term investor, a HODLer, a day trader, or a farmer, we believe SIZE is the premier DEX to perform DeFi functions.”

In conjunction with the launch of SIZE Mainnet, Integral is unveiling a number of unique incentives for users who interact with the DEX.

Liquidity Provider Rewards: Beginning March 24, Integral is commiting ITGR token rewards to liquidity providers on SIZE. Rewards will be calculated using a bonus multiplier commensurate to the protocol’s governance token staked.

Beginning March 27, Integral is implementing a trading rewards program that will run for 6 consecutive weeks. Traders will be rewarded with a proportionate amount of ITGR tokens from the rewards pool according to their trade volume. ITGR token rewards will be distributed on a weekly basis. The bonus multiplier design will also apply to trade reward allocation.

Moving forward, the broader vision of SIZE is three-fold:

To make DeFi the standard for large trades Service crypto whales and DeFi traders with a long-term mindset To safeguard a decentralized future for finance

“Integral provides professional tools for the DeFi trader, and we have a profound history of serving whales,” continued 0xDorsal. “We see SIZE as the last missing piece to this puzzle of on-chain execution of large orders, and we're excited to see SIZE bring large order volumes from centralized exchanges to DeFi.”

Since January of 2021, the global number of cryptocurrency users has more than doubled – ballooning to north of 221 million active users. With the rising number of new users, alternative chains have been jockeying for position to siphon retail and institutional investors away from the incumbent Ethereum network. Layer 2 solutions have proven critical to scaling Ethereum, ensuring that the network is equipped to support the influx of new users. SIZE anticipates having a similar impact, by bolstering Ethereum’s ability to facilitate large orders in a seamless, cost-effective manner.

ABOUT INTEGRAL:

Integral is a global team of engineers, mathematicians, growth leaders and early crypto investors. Our mission is to establish DeFi as the standard for global trade, ensuring large crypto trades execute on-chain and the future of finance remains decentralized. Integral SIZE is the only DEX focused on executing large orders, giving savvy traders the ability to trade with size on DeFi. With an average order size 3x the leading DEX, Integral SIZE gives crypto traders the ability to execute large orders at 30-min TWAP with ZERO price impact, 100% on-chain.