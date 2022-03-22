GreenBox Appoints International Agency INNOCEAN as Advertising and Branding Agency of Record to Lead Its Global Branding and Communications

San Diego, CA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing FinTech company, announced today the appointment of INNOCEAN USA as its first advertising and branding agency of record.



INNOCEAN has been tasked with the mission of building global awareness of GreenBox’s capabilities, products and services, creating a world class brand that will stand the test of time. This will be accomplished by a far-reaching 360-degree branding campaign to include design of all brand assets, along with a robust communications plan, in order to drive global awareness across a variety of different platforms.

GreenBox’s proprietary blockchain ledger and smart contract token technologies create seamless payment processing solutions using digital encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within its private system. With key new hires, including Chief Marketing Officer Jacqueline Reynolds, a global marketing veteran with both brand (i.e. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Verizon and others) and agency experience in both B2B and B2C, GreenBox is set to launch strategic communications as it distinguishes itself as a worldwide and differentiated leader in the FinTech industry.

“No other FinTech company has the end-to-end offering we do, coupled with the genuine moxie to believe we can change the financial landscape. And no other advertising agency other than INNOCEAN has the expertise, disposition and is a better cultural fit for what will most definitely drive us towards achieving lofty goals,” asserts Reynolds. “The process INNOCEAN laid out is exactly what I had in mind for our brand work. We’re already seeing how this relationship will breathe new life into our brand just in our preliminary meetings together. We expect bold, riveting, relevant and innovative creativity as we expand to a global footprint, catapulting us to the next level in the category.”

GreenBox is working to expand its presence in markets across the UK, Europe and Asia. As these global segments of B2B and B2C audiences look to grow their use of stablecoins and increase business transacted on the blockchain, the Company is breaking through the cacophony of FinTech offerings with unmatched technology suite.

“We believe in the power of engaging marketing and are fully committed to supporting this function in our Company,” said Fredi Nisan, GreenBox Chief Executive Officer. “With a clear vision of our future and all the ways we are capitalizing on growth opportunities, this is exactly the right moment for us to challenge the financial industry with values-driven, empowering communications through our brand.”

“The task of branding a company worldwide in the exploding FinTech marketplace is one our team is fully prepared for and excited to execute,” states Steve Jun, Head of Global Business and Chief Executive Officer of INNOCEAN USA. “Our experience with global and challenger brands enables us to be the change agent GreenBox needs to get to the next levels they want to achieve. Our teams are very like-minded and with a tight deadline for the exciting work ahead of us, we are already well on our way.”

There was no formal RFP for the assignment, although several agencies were interviewed prior to INNOCEAN being named AOR.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company’s website at www.greenboxpos.com.

About INNOCEAN

INNOCEAN USA is an award-winning, independent full-service advertising agency that leverages our unbridled curiosity and unorthodox thinking to go beyond simply creating ads, to creating culture. For more than a decade, INNOCEAN USA has merged innovative technology with cutting-edge digital, social and experiential advertising to connect brands to the people. We are doing this with our current clients, including Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, Kia Motors America, Hankook Tire, Wienerschnitzel, UC Davis Health, LG, Signature Kitchen Suite, TaylorMade Golf, Pacific Life, City of Hope, Toshiba Business Systems, Gravity Interactive, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, DC Comics, Hyundai Cradle and GreenBox POS.

Based in Huntington Beach, CA INNOCEAN is a fully global agency with a network of offices in more than 30 cities and 21 countries. For more information, please visit www.innoceanusa.com.

