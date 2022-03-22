Graph + AI Summit 2022: Industry’s Only Open Conference For Accelerating Analytics and AI With Graph to Feature Speakers, Use Cases from World’s Most Innovative Companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today announced the return of Graph + AI Summit , the only open industry conference devoted to democratizing and accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms. The virtual global event will take place May 24-25, 2022 and the call for speakers is open through April 11, 2022.



“Graph + AI Summit is a global celebration of the power of graph and AI, bringing together business leaders, domain experts, and developers to explore creative ways to solve problems with graph technology,” said Yu Xu, CEO and Founder, TigerGraph. “We will be showcasing real-world examples of graph with AI and machine learning — use cases from world-leading banks, retailers, and fintechs. We’ll also be revealing all 15 winners of the Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge , an exciting initiative seeking world-changing graph implementations from around the globe. We’re looking forward to connecting with global graph enthusiasts this year and hope you’ll join us.”

Past Graph + AI Summits have attracted thousands of attendees from 70+ countries. Data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business and IT executives from over 182 of the Fortune 500 companies participated in the last event alone. Past speakers from Amazon, Capgemini, Gartner, Google, Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, NewDay, Intuit, Jaguar Land Rover, Pinterest, Stanford University, Forrester Research, Accenture, KPMG, Intel, Dell, and Xilinx along with many innovative startups shared how their organizations reaped the benefits of graph.

Graph + AI Summit 2022 Call for Papers — Open Through April 11, 2022

Are you building cutting-edge graph technology solutions to help your organization adapt to an uncertain world? Maybe you’re an expert in supercharging machine learning and artificial intelligence using graph algorithms. Or maybe you’re a business leader who knows the value of overcoming the data silos created by legacy enterprise solutions. If any of these scenarios describe you, or if you have deep knowledge of graph technology, we want you to be a speaker at this year’s Graph + AI Summit.

The conference will include keynote presentations from graph luminaries as well as industry and technology tracks. Each track will include beginner, intermediate, and advanced-level sessions. Our audience will benefit from a mix of formal presentations and interactive panel participation. Case studies are particularly welcome. Your submission may include one or more of the following topics:

Artificial intelligence use cases and case studies

Machine learning use cases and case studies

Graph neural networks

Combing Natural Language Processing (NLP) with graph

First-of-a-kind solutions combining AI, machine learning, and graph algorithms

Predictive analytics

Customer 360 and customer journey

Hyper-personalized recommendation engine

Fraud detection, anti-money laundering

Supply chain optimization

Cybersecurity

Industry-specific applications in the internet, eCommerce, banking, insurance, fintech, media, manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare industries.

Please submit your proposal by April 11, 2022 at 12:00 A.M./midnight PT here .

Registration

To register for the event, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaisummit/ .

Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Winners to be Featured at Graph + AI Summit 2022

Last month, TigerGrpah launched “ Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge ,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real-world problems. The challenge brings together brilliant minds to build innovative solutions to better our future with one question: How will you change the world with graph? Since the launch, the challenge has gained major traction worldwide with over 1,000 registrations from 90+ countries so far. TigerGraph will reveal and feature all 15 winners of the challenge at the Graph + AI Summit 2022 event. For more information or to register for the challenge, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/ .

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud .

Media Contacts:

North America

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR

tanya@offleashpr.com

+1 (707) 529-6139