RemSleep Holdings Announces Significant Distribution Agreement for Nasal CPAP Machines to Address USA CPAP Shortage

Tampa, FL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, is excited to announce that the company has recently negotiated an agreement with an overseas manufacturer for the import of nasal CPAP machines.

The initial order of 1500 units has been placed and the shipment of nasal CPAP devices will be expected to occur in mid-April, with a large quantity of additional units being delivered in the months to follow. RemSleep Holdings Inc. is anticipating preselling the total units, prior to their arrival. This will directly bring positive sales and revenues to the company.

The United States has been experiencing a major shortage of availability for CPAP machines. This occurrence has been due to a recent recall from a well-known manufacturer, as well as global supply disruption and congestion, leaving many suffering from sleep apnea, quite alarmed.

RemSleep Holdings Inc. hopes to address this by providing CPAP devices to alleviate the ongoing shortage. To accommodate for the expected growth, the company has entered into a three-year lease to relocate to a 10,000 square foot office warehouse in Largo, Florida. The company is also looking to grow its staff as well as engage in a strong marketing campaign and website revamp for its product.

“These are exciting times for our company! According to online studies, 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have a sleep disorder and an estimated 22 million Americans are living with moderate to severe sleep apnea. With the current shortage of CPAP devices, the quality of sleep for so many individuals are being affected. We believe we can aide in addressing this by supplying nasal devices with our new agreement, and make our product easy to access and affordable,” said CEO Tom Wood.

About RemSleep Holdings Inc.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive Sleep Apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of Sleep Apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the RemSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from Sleep Apnea.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

