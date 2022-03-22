Splash Beverage Group Inks Agreement to Distribute TapouT with Kalil Bottling, A Nationally Recognized Leader in Beverage Distribution Serving Five Western States

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling which will significantly expand the distribution of TapouT Sports Performance Drink.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group’s commented, “Kalil Bottling is one of the top distribution companies in the entire western Unites States and was the largest Body Armor distributor for Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) prior to Coke acquiring the brand to Coke in an $8.3-billion-dollar transaction. As Body Armor is transitioned to Coke, this leaves a large opportunity for TapouT to fill the void, which is ideal for us strategically.”

Kalil’s network covers all of Arizona and extends through several highly populated counties across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and western Texas. The distribution of Splash products now reaches more than half the country covering major metropolitan centers across major portions of the US. Nistico added, “Kalil distributes millions of cases annually, and the addition of TapouT will make their product offering, and our bottom line, even stronger.”

Kalil Bottling, headquartered in Tucson Arizona, with distribution centers in Tucson, Tempe, and Flagstaff as well as El Paso, Texas, is one of the largest privately held businesses in Arizona. Its diverse portfolio includes dozens of nationally recognized brands, hundreds of SKUs and operations in five states.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815





Attachment