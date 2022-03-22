Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO Russell Korus Continues Roadshow With NFTLA Conference

Korus to focus on future partnerships and possibilities for blockchain technologies in the sports, art, & entertainment spheres

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that Russell Korus, its CEO and Founder of operating subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, will attend the upcoming NFTLA event March 28 to 31, 2022.

While in LA, Korus will continue to build the Wee-Cig and EZ365 brands, while seeking unique opportunities for future partnerships and collaborations in the blockchain and digital assets space, with a specific focus on sports, art and entertainment related innovations.

“NFTLA is the place to be for those pushing the boundaries of the digital world to shape and evolve our culture,” said Korus, a recognized industry expert on blockchain technology and digital assets including NFTs. “The discussion taking place at these important industry events reveals, and even shapes, the next wave of innovative applications for the blockchain, enabling investors and enthusiasts to stay one step ahead of the market. At NFTLA I am excited to connect with today’s top innovators and potential new partners who share EZ365’s passion for digital disruption across all aspects of life and culture.”

For more information on NFTLA visit: https://www.nftla.live

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io

