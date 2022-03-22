Reputation Reveals Sarah Thomas as Keynote Speaker at Transform’22

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced its keynote speaker for Transform’22, Sarah Thomas. On February 7, 2021, Thomas became the first female to officiate a Super Bowl. Named one of the Sports Illustrated 100 most influential figures of all time, she is no stranger to being the first or breaking gender barriers. Thomas will share key insights on overcoming adversity, finding your passion while maintaining work-life balance, decision-making, and not only succeeding as a female in a male-dominated industry but achieving breakthrough success for males and females alike.
Reputation’s Transform’22 will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, between April 11 - 13, 2022. This is the premier annual event for digital marketing and customer experience practitioners interested in learning more about experience management and customer experience strategies best practices.
What: Transform‘22 North America
Who: Reputation executives, senior representatives from Nissan, Microsoft, Google, and other leading marketing and CX practitioners
When: Monday, April 11 - Wednesday, April 13
Where: Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee
Keynote Sessions
- The Future of Innovation in Reputation Experience Management
Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation
Pranav Desai, Chief Product Officer, Reputation
- How to Harness the Voice of the Customer to Create Powerful Customer Experiences
Nik DeBenedetto, CEO, LeapPoint
- How to Uncover and Close the Gaps in your Customer Experience Program
Mark Chaffin, CEO, Mitsubishi
Michael Parkerson, Chief Marketing and Comms Officer, Atrium Health
Braxton Bodenhamer, Online Reputation Manager, Cortland
- How to Use Social Customer Feedback to Drive Business Results
Anna Davis, Sr. Global Marketing Associate, Stryker
David Velez, Global Head of Social Marketing, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Mary Cate Spires, Marketing Consultant, The Arbor Company
- What the Automotive Industry can learn from Ted Lasso
Ron Andrews, Sr. Director Enterprise Strategy, Cars.com
Matthew Wilson, Director CX & Training, INFINITI
Chad Jernberg, Vice President Customer Experience, Holman
“This year, Reputation is bringing together the industry’s most forward-thinking CX leaders in Nashville for its Transform’22 event,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation. “We’re delighted to hear from the pioneers at the heart of world-class CX programs, and I’m particularly excited to see Sarah Thomas take to the stage. Her story of breaking through barriers as the first female referee in the NFL will inspire everyone sitting in the audience to bring that extra determination back into their work to push beyond the realm of possibilities. This is a must-attend event!”
Complete details on the event can be found at Transform‘22, and stay tuned for information on Transform’22 Europe coming soon.
About Reputation
Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.
