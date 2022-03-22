Kane Biotech Successfully Completes Safety and Biocompatibility Studies for DispersinB® Wound Gel in Preparation for Human Clinical Trials

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Kane Biotech,” or “the Company”) announced positive results from biocompatibility and in vivo safety studies in preparation for human clinical trials set to begin later this year.



DispersinB® wound gel underwent an extensive pre-clinical testing regimen showing it to be safe, non-toxic and non-irritating, as well as passing all biocompatibility testing. In addition, DispersinB® wound gel significantly accelerated the healing of both infected and non-infected dermal wounds compared to controls. Developed by Kane Biotech, DispersinB® wound gel is designed to accelerate healing of Stage I-IV pressure ulcers, partial and full thickness wounds, diabetic foot and leg ulcers, post-surgical wounds, first and second-degree burns, and grafted and donor sites.

“The outcome of these studies is a major milestone for Kane as it provides further validation that DispersinB® has significant potential as an advanced wound healing agent. Biofilm impaired healing is one of the largest unresolved problems in wound care,” stated Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “DispersinB® represents an important commercialization opportunity with the potential to help thousands of patients suffering from chronic wounds which can result in amputation, life-threatening sepsis, or loss of life.”

The studies and upcoming clinical trial are funded by a $2.7 million USD grant from the United States Department of Defense (DoD) through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). This funding supports the development of DispersinB® as a potential treatment for biofilm-mediated antimicrobial resistance in non-healing chronic wounds. Kane also received financial assistance from the Prairies Economic Development Canada’s Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

About DispersinB®

The emergence of resistant bacteria, which biofilms are a major contributor, can render antibiotics and other antimicrobial medications ineffective and infections difficult to treat. In fact, biofilms can make bacteria up to 1000 times more resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobial agents, disinfectants and are also difficult for the host immune system to resolve by itselfi The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified these types of bacteria as being a serious and urgent clinical and financial burden to health care systems.

The DispersinB® wound gel product is a hydrogel wound dressing containing the enzyme DispersinB® and the gelling agent Pluronic® F-127 (also known as Poloxamer 407). DispersinB® inhibits biofilm formation within the wound gel product by hydrolyzing the β 1-6 glycosidic linkages of biofilm polysaccharides poly β 1-6 N- acetylglucosamine (PNAG), leading to destabilization of biofilm structure and exposing biofilm-embedded bacteria. The DispersinB® wound gel works by creating a moist environment conducive to wound healing.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (81 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

References



i Singh S, Singh SK, Chowdhury I, Singh R. Understanding the Mechanism of Bacterial Biofilms Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents. The Open Microbiology Journal. 2017;11:53-62.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.