Optimal IdM Releases Agentless B2B Desktop Single Sign-On Solution To Authenticate Vendors

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal IdM, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, has announced they have released a business-to-business (B2B) authentication feature, the OptimalCloud™ Agentless B2B Desktop Single Sign-On (DSSO), to allow a customer’s third-party, vendors to authenticate back to their network using the Kerberos computer network authentication protocol.



Using the OptimalCloud Agentless B2B DSSO feature, an agent doing Integrated Windows Authentication (IWA) within each active directory forest is not necessary. This reduces maintenance and increases security as the OptimalCloud orchestrates the Kerberos validation. While other DSSO services only authenticate their customers, the OptimalCloud Agentless B2B DSSO feature allows a customer’s vendors to do Kerberos authentication to their OptimalCloud deployment.

“This is a B-to-B authentication option not offered by other IAM providers until now,” said Mike Brengs, Managing Partner and CRO of Optimal IdM. He continued, “By eliminating the need for SAML certificates, the OptimalCloud Agentless DSSO feature will save organizations countless hours of labor allowing the feature to pay for itself.”

The OptimalCloud Agentless B2B DSSO agent automatically authenticates users when they sign into a customer’s Windows network. After authentication, users gain access to any approved applications without having to remember or enter multiple usernames or passwords. DSSO improves the user experience because users only need to sign in one time and do not need separate credentials for each application they access through the OptimalCloud.

The Kerberos authentication protocol works over a non-secure network by requiring both the user and the server to verify each other’s identity using a ticket system. The OptimalCloud acts as a trusted third party between the user and server.

“Innovating and then providing new features for our customers is part of our ethos,” said Larry Aucoin, Managing Partner and CTO of Optimal IdM. He continued, “SSO improves the workforce and consumer user experiences and the OptimalCloud Agentless B2B DSSO agent takes that to the next level. We are very excited to offer this SSO feature to our clients.”

More information about the OptimalCloud and Optimal IdM can be found at www.optimalidm.com.

About The OptimalCloud

The OptimalCloud platform is a full featured, award winning, SSO Federation & IAM solution that provides a single point of authentication, policy management and auditing for a seamless end user experience. The OptimalCloud is deployed in workforce and consumer scenarios, used by some of the most recognizable companies on the globe, and used in some of the most secure environments in the world. The OptimalCloud is currently integrated with more than 11,000 applications.

About Optimal IdM

Optimal IdM is a global provider of innovative and affordable identity access management solutions. Optimal IdM partners with enterprise and small to mid-sized businesses to provide comprehensive and affordable IAM solutions that meet their specific security, usability, and scalability needs. Optimal IdM also offers its solutions as a managed service offering. Customers include Fortune 1000 companies from every industry as well as federal, state and local government agencies. Founded in 2005, Optimal IdM is privately held and has been profitable in every quarter since inception.

Optimal IdM has been named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management, PCMag’s Best IAM Solutions list and received the CODiE Award for Best Identity & Access Security Solution. Visit www.optimalidm.com for more information.