GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended March 19, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, from a combined total of over 1,000 player registrations, the Company crowned new champions in four tournaments! The Company’s Discord membership continues to grow, approaching the milestone of 19,000, and the Company opened discussions with select high-profile tournament events to grow brand awareness, as well as new sponsors and advertisers to bolster both revenues and prize pools in the months ahead!

This week's Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament raised the bar on the competition, which was fierce. Many competitors boasted a 60% or better win rate coming into the event, ensuring the viewers should expect some amazing matches, and they were not disappointed! One of the most surprising moments was when Dayyy (who secured a spot in top sixteen during our last event) decided to pick 'random' for his character choice in the lower bracket, and the gambit did not pay off – he found himself eliminated early. Castle showed some impressive consistency as he managed to place second last week and made his way to third in this week's stacked bracket. Ferps had an incredible tournament run, upsetting top players such as Anality, Rockman, and Castle, earning himself a seat in the Grand Finals! Perhaps the most memorable moment of the night was at the start of the top sixteen bracket, when multiple viewers in chat claimed to be 'Ritzy’s dad’ and claiming that Ritzy needs this prize money to pay for his college. With his multitude of "fathers" cheering him on, Ritzy had the best tournament run of his life, taking home first place without losing a single set!

For Magic The Gathering, we saw White Weenie Aggro overwhelm the field in the early rounds, with the archetype being represented in four of the Top 8 slots along with Boros Midrange, Selesnya Tokens, Bant Festival, and Azorius Control. The Wandering Emperor was a favorite in many decks, and Legion Angel also proved its power, represented not only in the Aggro decks, but also as a key card in many of the Midrange decks, and even making its way into Azorius Control! Anatoly Zybin's White Weenie went undefeated as he made his way to the Grand Finals, where he faced off against Lukas Dusek piloting Azorius Control. With cards like Iymrith, Desert Doom, Angels, Reckoner Bankbuster, and The Restoration of Eiganjo, Lukas’ deck could shift between the flavor of Control to a more "tap-out" midrange-style of gameplay when needed. In the first game, Zybin's opening hand looked good, with a powerful curve, but Dusek was able to stabilize the board and eventually turn the corner with a huge activation of The Wandering Emperor mid-combat. In game two, White Weenie came out of the gate and quickly overwhelmed Lukas, forcing the series to a deciding game three. White Weenie once again started out strong but fell short when Zybin began to get land flooded; a well-timed Doomskar by Lukas sealed the deal, allowing him to claim the championship with his Azorious Control deck!

Our Master Duel event was the fourth in the series. We saw a large representation of the Tri-Brigade, Virtual World, and Drytron deck archetypes, with each having won one of the three prior events. The meta has been shifting, with the Drytron deck taking a slight dip in popularity behind the rising Emancipator deck, although this rising deck did not make it into the Top 8; the three top archetypes were instead joined by the occasional Eldritch and one surprise: Prince's rogue deck, Infernoble Knight. Prince really turned up the heat for our viewers as his Infernoble Knights set the competition ablaze. His unconventional deck caught some of our top players (like Hexie, Matrixx, and shelmix) off guard as he burned through their Tier 1 Tri-Brigade decks in Top Cut. He then took down 金色の闇's Virtual Worlds in Top 4 to face another of our regulars, punching his ticket to the finals to face off against XXVIII and his Tri-Brigade deck. Prince's valiant streak against Tri-Brigade ended there, taking second place, though many might say that with a rogue deck making it all the way to the Grand Finals, the Infernoble Knights won in our hearts!

Because of the Metaverse, eSport arenas will become the interactive 3D locations for events and tournaments in the eSports and gaming Metaverse. Arena owners will have the freedom to use their space to host their own events and tournaments (for Fantasy/Web3 games) for their communities or can choose to lease this space to brands and other communities to run their own activations. In the future, Players in these communities will be able to virtually walk around and interact inside the Arenas with their avatars.

The possibilities are endless, and offerings will expand over time based on partnered eSports titles and Web3 projects, brands involved, and functionality that will help enhance the user experience. Being an eSports hosting platform, GGToor will be seeking partnerships with an array of different entities to promote all our events in the virtual world of the Metaverse. The GGToor brand is an all-inclusive platform, being true to our mission statement, “To create opportunities for enthusiasts in eSports, by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love.”

Luis A. Arce said, “The Metaverse can be an excellent opportunity for sports marketing. Brands can shape this new world, providing a unique opportunity to promote one’s own products and interact with this young demographic group in a way only that will only be possible via this new world, and unlike any other platform.”

