Bubblr, Inc. Announces $860,000 Series C Bridge and $15 Million Equity Line

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the technology company developing Web 3 Open Source tools, today announced the completion of its preferred equity subscriptions with GHS Investments and Proactive Capital Partners. In addition, Bubblr has signed a new equity line agreement with GHS Investments for $15 million, replacing a previous $10 million equity line from White Lion Capital.



Bubblr’s Chief Executive Officer, Rik Willard, commented, “Our new equity partnership with GHS, and the addition of Proactive Capital as an investor, provides access to capital for the rapid acceleration of our program in 2022, adding depth and momentum to our mission to transform how the world conceives of, creates, and engages with a more equitable Internet.”

The investments will be used to drive company growth, add executive talent, and list on the OTCQB. Further information regarding the Financing Documents can be found in Bubblr's Form 8-K on file with the Securities Exchange Commission.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate', 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.



