Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Authorized as The International Branch of National Engineering Technology Research Center

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company has been authorized as an International Branch (the “Branch”) of the National Engineering Technology Research Center for Modernization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (the “Center”), a Chinese medicine industry research center approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. As an authorized International Branch, the Company will be allowed to join the Center’s strong network and share its extensive industrial recourses, and such authorization demonstrates industry’s recognition of the Company's capabilities.



The Company hosted the authorization ceremony and reception for government and industry representatives on March 11, 2022 in Ji’an, China. Participants of this ceremony included Mr. Xiaodong Zhu, Deputy Mayor of Ji’an government, Mr. Runjin Peng, Mayor of the Ji’an county, Mr. Hui Cao, Director of the Center, Mr. Ming Yang, Professor and Vice President of Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of the Company, Mr. Yajun Hu, Vice President of the Company, and Mr. Ichiri Nishimura, Foreign Expert of the Company and Director of the Branch.

Through leveraging the Center’s technologies and utilizing the Company's research and development capacity, the Company has determined to focus its research and development efforts on traditional Chinese medicine, Kampo medicine, Chinese medicine formula granules, and Chinese medicine essential oils. The Company strives to enhance its brand recognition and market position as a pharmaceutical company that serves middle-aged and elderly people.

Under the guidance of the Center, the Company expects to implement a series of new measures, integrate resources, and improve communications with other biopharmaceutical companies, and the Company intends to make contributions to the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “We are excited to be authorized as a Branch from the Center, which is a key milestone for the Company as we are recognized by the experts in the traditional Chinese medicine industry and supported by the Ji’an government. With the integration of resources and support from these parties, we will further work on developing additional types of traditional Chinese medicine and increase our efforts to emerge as a leader in the industry.”

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

