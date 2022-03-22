Michal Siwinski Joins Arteris IP as Chief Marketing Officer 

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate SoC creation and process flow, today announced that Michal Siwinski has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. He will have worldwide responsibility for all marketing functions and partnership management. As a vital member of the executive team, Mr. Siwinski will report to K. Charles Janac, Arteris IP president and CEO.



“We are honored to welcome Michal Siwinski to our executive team,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO. “Michal has the right combination of public company experience, strategic vision, technical know-how, marketing panache and extensive experience developing transformational and visionary marketing strategies. His proven track record of accelerating growth and enabling collaborative innovation will help take Arteris IP to the next level, delivering industry-leading solutions to semiconductor and system companies.”

Mr. Siwinski brings more than two decades of B2B technology-based strategy, marketing and growth acceleration from Cadence Design Systems. He held various senior leadership positions, including global marketing, product innovation, strategic initiatives and customer engagement. Most recently, he served as its Corporate Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, and through his leadership, the company’s brand and digital image was transformed. Previously, Mr. Siwinski directed the strategy and marketing in Cadence’s entry into the intellectual properties (IP), embedded and system domains. Prior to Cadence, he worked at Verplex Systems on new product innovation and Mentor Graphics on IP and SoC design services. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

“I am very excited to join Arteris IP with its amazing team, superb products and inspired vision to empower the global semiconductor and electronics community,” said Michal Siwinski, chief marketing officer at Arteris IP. “System IP is becoming critical to our customers' ability to design advanced SoCs on schedule and on budget while meeting their ever-expanding power-efficiency, performance and connectivity requirements. I look forward to working with the company’s customers, partners and employees to further accelerate the design and features of tomorrow’s innovative products.”

