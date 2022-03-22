Ackroo Signs Partnership Agreement with Buz Club Software

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, and Buz Club Software (“Buz”), an all-in-one club management platform and service provider, are pleased to announce that the two companies have signed a joint marketing partnership agreement for Ackroo to become the exclusive reseller of Buz Club Software in Canada. Buz Club Software currently has over 120 Clubs primarily in the United States utilizing their all-in-one platform. Ackroo will assist Buz in evolving their product to have product parity to their GGGolf platform where Buz clients will gain many of the unique features and benefits that the GGGolf platform provides while still maintaining the robust feature set Buz offers. Ackroo GGGolf clients will gain the various Buz related enhancements by upgrading to the new combined product adding features like integrated in-house accounting, restaurant point-of-sale, integrated web services and more. The two companies believe their combined efforts will lead to greater growth for both organizations and a better all-round offering for their growing customer bases.



“We are very excited about our partnership with Buz Club Software,” commented Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “As we continue to pivot our business towards more point-of-sale solutions to complement our marketing and payments offerings, having a full solution for our golf club clients was an important next step for that customer segment. As we explored build versus buy versus partner decisions, we decided partnering was in the best interest of Ackroo at this time in order to swiftly provide a wider product offering to this growing customer base of ours. Over the past year we have learned that in order to really scale our club business we need to provide a full solution to our clients which includes all of the features GGGolf has today but also needs to include our own accounting offering, restaurant point-of-sale and expanded web services for that all-in-one offering the market is demanding. The team at Buz have built an-all-in one solution where aspects like their accounting functionality and web services are industry leading. Combine those aspects with GGGolf’s market leading tee sheet, lottery and management platform and there is a very compelling offering for our combined growing customers and in turn a much larger market share to win together versus apart.”

"Since 1997 Buz Club Software's dedication to innovation has been a core driver of our growth," said Maria Sanyshyn, Vice President at Buz Club Software. "Over 120 clubs are already realizing the power of our all-in-one solution and we're excited to accelerate Buz's growth by partnering with Ackroo to bring the benefits of the Buz platform to Ackroo-GGGolf customers."

About Buz Club Software

Founded in 1997, Buz Club Software has become an established leader in the club management software industry. With decades of experience as club managers, controllers and members Buz Club Software provides high quality, cost-effective club management products to clients throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.buzsoftware.com.

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment, and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments, and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

