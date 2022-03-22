Proterra announces multi-year battery supply agreement with The Shyft Group for Blue Arc electric delivery vans and EV chassis

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement with The Shyft Group® to power their Blue Arc™ purpose-built electric delivery van and EV chassis with Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology.

“Electrifying delivery vans means cleaner air in our neighborhoods where we live and work, protecting the health of our families and communities,” said Gareth Joyce, Proterra CEO. “Proterra is delighted to bring our proven, best-in-class battery technology to Blue Arc to help power the transition to zero-emission delivery and commercial vehicles.”

“Partnering with Proterra provides Blue Arc with an industry-leading battery source that offers proven technology for our truly commercial grade EV solutions,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. “We are pleased to have them committed to a long-term relationship to ensure the stability and flexibility required as we grow this business.”

Proterra Powered™ battery systems are designed and manufactured in the United States and have industry-leading energy density to meet the demands of commercial vehicle applications. The Proterra Powered H-Series battery system will provide the Blue Arc electric delivery van with an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles on a single charge with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options.



Proterra battery systems feature a customizable design to increase flexibility for commercial vehicle manufacturers. The compact H-Series battery system powering the Blue Arc electric delivery van and EV chassis was designed to package between truck frame rails. In addition to industry-leading energy density, Proterra battery systems are manufactured with safety mechanisms built directly into the battery architecture and undergo rigorous testing to withstand the toughest conditions.

Proterra’s battery systems have been proven through more than 25 million service miles driven by Proterra Transit vehicles and selected by world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power zero-emission electric delivery vehicles and work trucks, semi-trucks, construction and mining equipment, school and coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttles.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-electric Class-3 commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric Blue Arc chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets. Production of the first Blue Arc delivery vans is expected to begin by mid-2023.

Note: Blue Arc™ is a trademark of The Shyft Group

About Proterra

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

Media Contact

Proterra Corporate Communications

PR@proterra.com

Investor Contact

Proterra Investor Relations

IR@proterra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a64654bd-91e0-41fd-ba90-767fef3eae9e