MGA Entertainment Partners with Quidd for L.O.L. Surprise! ™ Digital Collectibles and NFTs

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quidd, the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace, studio, and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, announced today a partnership with MGA Entertainment to bring its beloved L.O.L. Surprise!™ characters to digital collectibles. With this rollout, Quidd will provide a robust offering of officially licensed digital L.O.L. Surprise!™ collectibles available both via the Quidd app and on blockchain.

Quidd is the first marketplace built for buying and selling limited-edition, individually serialized digital collectibles and NFTs. With its unique mintables technology and easy-to-use platform, Quidd brings accessible digital and NFT collecting to mass audiences, regardless of their crypto experience.

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US and the maker of L.O.L. Surprise!™, the #1 selling toy line. The collaboration with Quidd brings these highly collectible and customizable toys to over 8 million users and to millions more who want to bring their fandom into gamified digital items and NFTs.

The Quidd x L.O.L. Surprise!™ collaboration will launch with three unique collections. The first drop of collectible portraits, stickers, and accessories will celebrate the toy line's series of dolls, rarities, and customizability. As a Quidd Mintables collection, anyone can purchase these collectibles with a credit card, and all items can be minted on blockchain if users choose to do so, allowing them to start their first NFT collections on the permanence of blockchain.

A second collection of limited, highly coveted, one-of-one 3D NFTs will let fans display their love of L.O.L. Surprise!™ in the open digital universe. The final collection of metaverse game pieces will let collectors bring their L.O.L. Surprise!™ avatars into other platforms such as The Sandbox.

"What I love about our L.O.L. Surprise! collaboration is that we're taking this beloved, physical toy and giving fans, whether they're crypto savvy or not, a tangible, fun digital collecting and playing experience," said Sam Barberie, VP of Content at Quidd. "We want to celebrate what makes L.O.L. Surprise! special: toys that are surprising, collectible, and focus on self-expression and customization."

"We are thrilled to partner with Quidd on continuing L.O.L. Surprise's venture into the digital space and positioning MGA Entertainment at the forefront of innovation. This collaboration will allow collectors to show their fandom in the growing metaverse ecosystem and experience L.O.L. Surprise! in a whole new way," said Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA Entertainment.

The first L.O.L. Surprise!™ collection releases on March 29, 2022 on the Quidd marketplace and apps.

About Quidd

Quidd, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is the original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace. For over five years, Quidd has facilitated the issuance, sale, and exchange of limited-edition, officially licensed digital collectibles, featuring more than 325 of the world's most popular brands, including Disney, Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, and many others. Visit https://market.onquidd.com and find the apps here.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the US. MGA is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021, is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Bondly, Lympo, and Grease Monkey Games. Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 170 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse, including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas, and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

