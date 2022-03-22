Verizon Connect and AWS collaborate on full cloud migration

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Connect recently migrated Verizon Connect Reveal, a comprehensive fleet management software platform, entirely to Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Verizon Connect, now fully on AWS, utilizes the AWS multiple Availability Zone (AZ) architecture for solutions that are secure, scalable and reliable, and also enable continued growth for Verizon Connect.

“With Verizon Connect Reveal on AWS, we will be able to accelerate development, which will enable us to transform our platform,” said Nick Power, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon Connect. “AWS allows us to get to market more quickly and deliver better experiences for customers, ultimately strengthening our position as a leading provider of fleet management software worldwide.”

“As a global leader in the connected vehicle space, Verizon Connect relies on technology infrastructure with the proven reliability and scale to monitor and optimize commercial fleets in near-real time,” said Kathrin Renz, Vice President of Business Development and Industries at AWS. “By running its fleet management system on AWS, Verizon Connect can help businesses all over the world use connected data to promote driver safety and sustainability, and reduce costs. We look forward to helping Verizon Connect continue to deliver new capabilities using AWS services for data analytics and machine learning services to make it easier for companies to manage their mobile workforce.”

Verizon Connect Reveal helps businesses of all sizes make more informed decisions based on near-real time data related to a business’s vehicles, people and the work they do in the field. Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 alone, Verizon Connect earned nine industry awards, highlighting the organization and recognizing Reveal and Video Driver-facing Dashcam, products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just asset tracking data. The awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year , Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers , New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar's Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022 .

