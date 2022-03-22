GRSi Wins 4 Year Contract to Deliver Business Intelligence & Reporting and Desktop Support Services to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRSi, a provider of state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, has been awarded a four-year contract to provide program management, end-user IT support services, and business intelligence and reporting development to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). NIMH is the lead federal agency for the latest research on mental disorders and their treatments, whose critical research includes research into autism spectrum disorder (ASD), depression, suicide prevention, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and many others.

This will expand the capabilities delivered by GRSi to NIMH's user community, following our award for NIMH's Information Technology Branch (ITB) IT Operations & Cybersecurity Support Services in the Summer of 2021. Under this new task, GRSi's subject matter experts will be responsible for enhancing NIMH's customer experience and IT service delivery, while evolving business intelligence and reporting capabilities to enable data-driven decision making and proactively address emerging needs across the Institute.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with NIMH and ITB through this award, serving as a testament to the incredible support our IT Operations & Cybersecurity team has delivered in the past year to NIMH. With these core IT services being provided by GRSi, we now have an amazing opportunity to further integrate support across ITB towards addressing the scientific mission's most complex IT needs." - Diane Yarnell, EVP & Chief of Staff

GRSi, named Government Contracting Company of the Year for 2021, is an industry-leading professional technical and engineering services company delivering next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management. Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.

GRSi has delivered excellence in professional and technical services for nearly two decades to federal, defense, intelligence, and commercial clients worldwide. Our subject matter experts, refined processes, and best-fit technology implementations ensure that excellence is delivered daily. For more information, contact media@grsi.com.

