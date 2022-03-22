DLH Infinibyte® Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that its Infinibyte® Cloud secure data analytics solution has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”) authorization.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technology throughout the federal government and its partners. Authorization – approved by the General Services Administration (GSA) – signals to customers in the FedRAMP Marketplace that Infinibyte® Cloud has undergone a rigorous security capabilities assessment and is able to meet the enhanced data security requirements of civilian agencies as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Data security is of paramount importance to civilian and military customers across the federal government as they carry out their vital missions,” said DLH President and CEO Zach Parker. “Infinibyte® Cloud offers customers a cloud-based secure data analytics platform with the data storage options, security credentials, flexibility, and analytic tools required to carry out these complex operations in an increasingly unpredictable cyber environment. We are excited about the high-value opportunities FedRAMP authorization makes available to our company.”

Infinibyte® Cloud is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, designed to provide a flexible, secured, highly available computing platform. The platform delivers virtual machines (VMs) that can support web hosting, databases, and applications as required by customer needs.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,300 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

