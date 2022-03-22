Landec Corporation Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for April 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT

SANTA MARIA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results. The live webcast can be accessed via Landec’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.



Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Direct Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1537856&tp_key=3c4cdc0eb7

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, April 12th, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code 13728030.

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels. Curation Foods brands include Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.