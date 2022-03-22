Transport Industry in Zambia in 2022: Economic Environment, Rising Input Costs and Private Sector Initiatives

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport in Zambia 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Zambia is a landlocked country and depends on a strong and efficient transport system for the smooth transit of exports and imports and growth of its economy. However, economic conditions and poor maintenance of transport infrastructure mean that this industry faces significant challenges, and requires further investment.

The 923m Kazungula Bridge across the Zambezi river and one-stop border post facilities opened on 10 May 2021, aimed at easing the flow of trade and people between Botswana and Zambia. It will also provide alternative trade routes between SADC countries, and relieve some pressure off the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Africa's air traffic dropped by 65.2% in 2021, and by 89% in 2020. While transport by air remains relatively small, there has been significant activity in the sub-sector. Private players have filled the gap left by the national airline which suspended services in 2009. The airline relaunched in December 2021.

During the pandemic, private airlines converted a portion of their fleet to carry freight and bulk-cargo to make up for the decline in passengers. Airport infrastructure has improved in recent years with the aim of connecting various economic zones with increased trade and passenger mobility. All four international airports have received infrastructural upgrades, some of which are still being completed.

The report covers the Zambian Transport Industry, which includes road, rail, air, water and pipeline transport systems for passengers, freight, cargo, and crude oil. The report includes country information, developments, regulations and corporate actions and the factors that influence the industry, including the pandemic, infrastructure development, economic challenges and fuel costs.

There are profiles of 30 companies including rail company The Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority and TAZAMA pipelines. Road Transport companies profiled include DSV, Freight and Passenger Services and Greendoor Group, and air transport companies profiled include Corporate Air, Royal Air Charters and Proflight Commuter Services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY PROFILE



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Contribution to GDP

4.2. Exports and Imports via Transport

4.3. Transport Statistics



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.2. Rail Transport

5.3. Air Transport

5.4. Water Transport

5.5. Transport via Pipelines

5.6. Corporate Actions

5.7. Regulations

5.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



6. AFRICA



7. INTERNATIONAL



8. INFLUENCING FACTORS

8.1. COVID-19

8.2. Landlocked Countries and Regional Cooperation

8.3. Road Safety, Conditions and Infrastructure

8.4. Economic Environment

8.5. Rising Input Costs

8.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

8.7. Private Sector Initiatives

8.8. Environmental Concerns

8.9. Labour



9. COMPETITION

9.1. Barriers to Entry



10. SWOT ANALYSIS



11. OUTLOOK



12. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Companies Mentioned

Agro-Fuel Investments Ltd

Alendo Travel Tours and Car Hire Ltd

Buks Haulage Ltd

Calabash Freight Ltd

Corporate Air Ltd

DSV Panalpina A/S

Freight and Passenger Services Ltd

Greendoor Group (Pty) Ltd

J&J Transport Zambia Ltd

Kapiri Transport Ltd

Keptcool Ltd

Kobs Transporters Ltd

Lift and Shift Trucking Zambia Ltd

Mpulungu Harbour Corporation Ltd

Proflight Commuter Services Ltd

Quattro Co Ltd

Royal Air Charters Ltd

Sable Transport and Construction Ltd

Satwant Transport Ltd

Shalom Bus Services Ltd

Staravia Air Charters

Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority

TAZAMA Pipelines Ltd

Time Trucking Ltd

Ulendo Taxi Ltd

Usangu Logistics Ltd

Winning Travel and Tours Ltd

Zambia Airports Corporation Ltd

Zambia Railways Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzay0o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.