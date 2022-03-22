Aptive Environmental Identifies Most Common Pests Consumers Encounter

PROVO, Utah, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the leading pest control companies in North America, is committed to helping people enjoy their homes. With spring and expected increasing pest activity around the corner, Aptive recognizes the most common pests across the country as ants, spiders and wasps. These pests, identified by reviewing thousands of properties serviced by Aptive service professionals, are generally highly visible and disruptive to homeowners, causing them to call for backup from the experts at Aptive.



According to data collected by Aptive in 2021, ants account for 36% of all pests that customers request be treated by Aptive. Ants also take the top spot as the most requested service year-round, however in September, spiders creep into the lead. In fact, combined, ants and spiders account for 61% of all service requests at Aptive. Midvale, Utah and Commerce City, Colorado are the only U.S. metros whose customers reported more spider infestations than ants; while customers in Houston, Texas identified bees and wasps as their top concern.

While these pests may be merely regarded as a nuisance, it’s important that homeowners protect themselves and their families from potential harmful effects. Treating your home for those common pests can help you and your family avoid painful bites and home damage.

“At Aptive, our number one priority is helping people enjoy their homes without the worry of pests like ants, spiders, and wasps,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Vess Pearson. “That’s why our expert service professionals are fully equipped to provide the best solutions to the most common pest problems.”

As the seasons change and people begin to spend more time outdoors and open up their homes, they will more likely encounter more pests. It is, therefore, important that homeowners treat these areas so they can enjoy the spaces where they spend their time! To help keep the pests at bay and reclaim your space, Aptive recommends these tips:

Call a professional – As you prepare your indoor and outdoor spaces for the changing seasons, consider calling an Aptive expert before you encounter a pest problem to keep the ants, spiders, and wasps away all season long.

– As you prepare your indoor and outdoor spaces for the changing seasons, consider calling an Aptive expert before you encounter a pest problem to keep the ants, spiders, and wasps away all season long. Keep things dry – Pests thrive in damp environments, like basements, garages, laundry rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens. In the rainy spring months, these spaces are even more at risk. Be sure to use fans to keep these areas dry as needed, and investigate regularly for a possible infestation.

– Pests thrive in damp environments, like basements, garages, laundry rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens. In the rainy spring months, these spaces are even more at risk. Be sure to use fans to keep these areas dry as needed, and investigate regularly for a possible infestation. Block points of entry – Despite the desire to keep windows and doors open, spending time outdoors as an alternative will help prevent outdoor pests from making their way inside your home.

– Despite the desire to keep windows and doors open, spending time outdoors as an alternative will help prevent outdoor pests from making their way inside your home. Treat areas you frequent – As you spend more time in the yard, on the patio, or near an outdoor fire, be sure you are taking proper care of your outdoor space to eliminate concern for unwanted pests. Reduce access points into the home for ants by trimming tree branches and shrubs away from the walls and roof.

For more information about how to keep these common pests out of your home, please visit www.GoAptive.com .

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

