Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for the Marina Towers Project in New Alamein City

PHILADELPHIA and CAIRO, Egypt, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by City Edge Development on behalf of New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to provide Construction Management services for its flagship mixed-use project in the New Alamein City, North Coast, Egypt. The project is one of the most prominent developments in New Alamein City and will feature three residential towers, a commercial tower, and a hospitality tower, each ranging from 30-40 floors. The Hill International team will provide construction management services for the construction stages including project controls, contract administration, construction management, and commissioning. The project is expected to be concluded in 2025.



Sited on a premier seafront location, the towers occupy an 80,000 SM plot. Once complete, the Towers will entice visitors from around the world with its pristine shoreline and numerous activities and entertainments. The project is divided into two packages: Package 1 consists of the three residential towers of 30, 35, and 35 floors each, along with a three-level podium housing amenities and services. The total built up area of Package 1 is 275,000 SM. Package 2 consists of a 40-floor hospitality tower and a 40-floor commercial tower, with a three-level podium housing commercial, retail, dining services, and other amenities, with a total built up area of 215,000 SM.

Waleed Abdel-Fatah, Senior Vice President of Hill’s Africa region, explains: “New Alamein City represents a bold vision for Egypt’s tourism industry. The Marina Towers will complement the City’s Mediterranean coastline with luxury lodgings and accommodations and provide easy access to New Alamein’s other cultural and entertainment offerings. Our role as the project’s construction manager is to ensure this critical component of the mega-development is built according to plan and meets all budget, schedule, and quality goals.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “Hill enjoys a sterling reputation for managing complex, high-rise projects like the Marina Towers around the world, and in North Africa and the Middle East in particular. We understand how these mega-developments connect and interface with their sites and surroundings, and how to manage their construction successfully. I look forward to adding the Marina Towers as another achievement for Hill’s team in Egypt.”

