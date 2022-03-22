Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) Engages Dentons, the World's Largest Law Firm, as its Counsel

Clearwater, FL., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) (“SPZI” or the “Company”), an innovative hedging and trading company that focuses on developing technologies to enhance the profitability of the acquisition of significant commodity assets, entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers, engages Dentons, the world's largest law firm, as its carbon credits attorneys.

Errol Stone, Spooz’s COO stated, “We interviewed many law firms before selecting Dentons. Dentons was the only firm we could find that had direct experience in carbon credits emanating from forestry assets as well as ancillary expertise in tax law real estate and commodities in general. As the Spooz commodity pool intends to purchase forestry assets in many countries, and as Dentons has offices throughout the world, it is able to provide us with worldwide representation. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with them.

About Dentons LLP

Dentons is designed to be different. As the world's largest law firm it works with its clients to help them grow, protect, operate and finance. With 12,000 professionals in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries, Dentons can help its clients. Its polycentric and purpose-driven approach, together with its commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and ESG, ensures it challenges the status quo to stay focused on what matters most to its clients.



About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI)

Spooz, Inc. (the “Company”) is an innovative hedge-ing and trading company focused on developing technologies to facilitate the acquisition and value maximization from significant commodity assets, including entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. The Company’s technologies manage access to electronically, exchange-traded assets.

