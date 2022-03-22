Transparent Energy Lands Energy Sales Star Stephanie Huhn

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement, today announced Stephanie Huhn has joined its team as Senior Business Development Manager. Huhn, a top sales exec at Direct Energy and perennial President’s Club winner, will bring her finely-honed direct-sales talents, proven relationship-building skills, and established network with large energy buyers and channel partners to Transparent Energy as the company experiences transformational growth and ongoing high demand across its electricity, natural gas, and renewables business.



Huhn began her energy career at Direct Energy during the 2008 financial crisis, first working small aggregations then managing the firm’s largest brokers nationally. With a growing interest in direct sales, she took on the Northern New Jersey sales territory, where she proved a quick study and built an impressive book of business servicing the strategic energy needs of her industrial and real-estate clients. Huhn parlayed this success into a key sales role at the company, running the New York City territory, where she managed and grew the company’s largest portfolio of customers, further refining her skills with the C-Suite and transacting complex deals on behalf of large portfolio holders.

“My success in energy sales has opened a lot of doors for me, and I’m glad to be walking through the one that leads to Transparent Energy,” said Huhn. “At this stage in my career, I had a number of options in front of me, but I chose to join Transparent Energy because I’ve competed against them for years and know firsthand the power of their process. I also love the positive, entrepreneurial culture – you can feel the energy and excitement here – and the company’s ongoing rapid growth. I see a huge opportunity at Transparent Energy to become the energy-procurement leader in the U.S. at a time when energy is literally everything and is only going to grow in importance.”

Added Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Transparent Energy, “We’ve known Stephanie for years – and she us – and have always admired her work. She has always impressed us with her sales savvy, market knowledge, and skill working with, and fulfilling the strategic business needs of, her large energy customers. I couldn’t be happier that she has joined our team and look forward to the impact she will make on our organization and on our success in the highly competitive NYC market and beyond.”

Huhn is the latest in a series of strategic hires by Transparent Energy with Direct Energy ties, including Stephen Nees, Nancy Gardner, David Braun, Nicole Estelle and Sara Horowitz.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

