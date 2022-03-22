PSYC Completes and Publishes 2020 Audited Financials

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging medicinal psychedelics sector, and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce they successfully completed the audit of their 2020 financials and have made them available to the public on OTC markets. The full document can be viewed here:



PSYC 2020 Amended & Audited Financials

“We are incredibly pleased to complete our 2020 audited financials and believe it represents another very important milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop the level of credibility and transparency for PSYC that we recognize as essential to the long-term value we are building for our shareholders,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “Credibility and legitimacy are, in my opinion, elements that a company must earn for themselves, and our focus remains on taking the steps necessary to strengthen that credibility and legitimacy. This includes working steadily and meticulously through a process that is targeted on establishing a reliable revenue source, diversifying our assets, and positioning ourselves to up list off the pink sheets in the most effective and practical time frame possible. We firmly believe that the successful completion of our 2020 audit will help us move into the next phase of this ongoing process.”

PSYC Advisor and Acting VP of Finance added: “PSYC’s audited 2020 Financials are another milestone en route to bigger and better things for the Company. The process is neither easy nor fast, but it puts us on a fast track to tackling our 2021 audit. We are now one step closer to our overarching goals of being a fully current SEC reporting company, up listing to the OTCQB, attracting more public market visibility, increasing our ability to raise capital, and ultimately returning value to our loyal shareholders and communities we serve.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

