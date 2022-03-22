Integra LifeSciences Launches NeuraGen® 3D Nerve Guide Matrix

PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company and pioneers in nerve repair, today announced the launch of NeuraGen® 3D Nerve Guide Matrix, a resorbable implant for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities. NeuraGen 3D is a nerve repair product specifically engineered to create an optimized environment that may allow for a more complete functional recovery following mid-gap nerve repair when compared to hollow nerve conduits alone.



“For more than 30 years, Integra has been dedicated to researching and developing regenerative engineered collagen solutions for health care professionals and patients. With NeuraGen 3D, we’re advancing peripheral nerve repair solutions through an innovative combination of Integra’s trusted bovine type 1 collagen and Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template, a technology that many customers know and trust. The unique inner matrix of NeuraGen 3D has porous channels which has demonstrated preclinically to help guide Schwann cell migration and direct axonal growth, an important objective for surgeons in the treatment of nerve repair and restoring function,” stated Robert T. Davis, Jr., executive vice president and president, Tissue Technologies. “NeuraGen 3D is a great addition to our peripheral nerve repair portfolio and is designed to promote an optimized healing environment in short to mid-gap nerve repair, which may lead to more meaningful patient outcomes.”1

There are approximately 50,000 procedures performed annually to repair damaged peripheral nerves.2,3 Since the introduction of NeuraGen® and NeuraWrap™, Integra has helped almost 200,000 patients suffering from nerve injuries. The addition of NeuraGen 3D to Integra’s nerve portfolio provides surgeons with the latest innovation in peripheral nerve repair.

“I am very excited about the launch of NeuraGen 3D,” said Suhail Mithani, M.D., associate professor of Orthopedic and Plastic Surgery at Duke University, Division of Hand Surgery. “It’s the first product that has been designed and developed intelligently based upon our understanding of how nerves regenerate and will help bridge the gap between hollow conduit and allograft. NeuraGen 3D can really make a difference in terms of how we approach nerve repair and is a significant advancement in the treatment of peripheral nerve repair injuries.”

“The launch of NeuraGen 3D is a culmination of many years of research and a testament to the ongoing work of countless scientists and health care practitioners to develop cutting-edge solutions for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries,” said Simon Archibald, Ph.D, vice president, chief scientist, Integra LifeSciences. “It’s Integra’s most innovative and advanced matrix product to come to market in several decades and has the potential to make a significant contribution to patient care.”

References: 1. Data on file at Integra LifeSciences Corporation: 18-0447 MarketVision NeuraGen3D Exploratory Research June 2018. 2. Liao IC, Wan H, Qi S, et al. Preclinical evaluations of acellular biological conduits for peripheral nerve regeneration. J Tissue Eng. 2013; 2013;4:2041731413481036. doi: 10.1177/2041731413481036. Epub 2013 Feb 28. 3. Evans GR. Peripheral nerve injury: a review and approach to tissue engineered constructs. Anat Rec. 2001;263(4):396-404.

About NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix

NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix is indicated for the repair of peripheral nerve discontinuities where gap closure can be achieved by flexion of the extremity. NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix is contraindicated for patients with a known history of hypersensitivity to bovine-derived or chondroitin materials.

