Fogo De Chão Serves Up Next-Level Bar Fogo Experience in Biggest Refresh To-Date

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, unveils the largest culinary and beverage revamp of its award-winning Bar Fogo menu. New handcrafted South American cocktails and Brazilian-inspired plates join guest favorites on the Bar Fogo menu, including the $8 Picanha Burger, inviting guests to linger and discover something new with every sip, bite and visit.

The new Bar Fogo items are inspired by the culinary art of churrasco and fresh, seasonal ingredients found on the Market Table. New Brazilian-inspired bar bites include:

Lobster & Shrimp Tacos : Three Napa Cabbage wraps filled with lobster and jumbo shrimp, citrus aioli, shredded slaw and peppers.

: Three Napa Cabbage wraps filled with lobster and jumbo shrimp, citrus aioli, shredded slaw and peppers. Saucy Legs : Cognac-marinated chicken, tossed with Brazilian BBQ sauce and Pão de Queijo crispies.

: Cognac-marinated chicken, tossed with Brazilian BBQ sauce and Pão de Queijo crispies. Queijo Assado : Fire-roasted, golden Brazilian cheese served with malagueta pepper honey.

: Fire-roasted, golden Brazilian cheese served with malagueta pepper honey. Gaucho-Style Hummus: House-made hummus topped with seasoned Picanha.

New South American-inspired cocktails include:

Desert Rose : Patron Silver, Aperol, lime and aquafaba, garnished with angostura bitters.

: Patron Silver, Aperol, lime and aquafaba, garnished with angostura bitters. Jorge’s Sour : A Brazilian take on a New York Sour. Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Licor 43 and Fogo Silver Cachaça mixed with fresh lemon and honey, topped with Jorjão Malbec.

: A Brazilian take on a New York Sour. Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Licor 43 and Fogo Silver Cachaça mixed with fresh lemon and honey, topped with Jorjão Malbec. Samba Squeeze Martini : Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, St- Germain, blood orange and guava.

: Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka, St- Germain, blood orange and guava. VSOP Sidecar: Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, Cointreau, Crème de Cassis, lemon and honey elixir.

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, Cointreau, Crème de Cassis, lemon and honey elixir. Basil Gimlet : Hendricks, muddled basil and fresh lime.

: Hendricks, muddled basil and fresh lime. Classic Cocktails: In addition to creating new cocktails, Fogo has revamped its timeless cocktail recipes including a classic Martini, Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

“For over 40 years we’ve been known for creating lively, memorable experiences for our guests during every occasion,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “Our refreshed Bar Fogo menu provides our guests another way to discover something new with an elevated bar experience to relax with a craft cocktail, a glass of premium South American wine and smaller shareable plates, perfect for date night or a happy hour gathering.”

Guests can discover new and beloved Bar Fogo items including signature cocktails like Jorge’s Sour alongside premium South American wines during All-Day Happy Hour in the dining room, Bar Fogo area and on the patio every day of the week.

In the dining room, new premium cuts are also now available at all Fogo restaurants as part of the signature Full Churrasco Experience, including:

Lamb Picanha: Premium lamb sirloin is marinated with fresh mint, white wine and lemon, skewered in the signature “c” curl shape to enhance tenderness, then fire-roasted and carved tableside.

Premium lamb sirloin is marinated with fresh mint, white wine and lemon, skewered in the signature “c” curl shape to enhance tenderness, then fire-roasted and carved tableside. Bone-In Ribeye: Back by popular demand, the bone-in cowboy ribeye is aged for a minimum of 21 days for richer flavor and roasted slowly to preserve the juicy, natural flavors of meat on the bone.

Back by popular demand, the bone-in cowboy ribeye is aged for a minimum of 21 days for richer flavor and roasted slowly to preserve the juicy, natural flavors of meat on the bone. Double Bone-In Pork Chop: A premium cut marinated for 48 hours with roasted garlic, fresh herbs and lime zest, before being slowly roasted on the bone for maximum flavor.



For more information on Fogo de Chão, the refreshed Bar Fogo menu or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

