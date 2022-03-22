StarTree Expands Deployment Options for Apache Pinot Platform with General Availability of Bring Your Own Cloud and Preview of SaaS Edition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree, Inc . today announced the general availability of the Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) edition and preview of the SaaS edition of StarTree Cloud – a fully managed Apache Pinot platform. Apache Pinot has been proven at scale by LinkedIn, Stripe, Uber, Walmart, DoorDash, WePay and many other companies . StarTree Cloud enables enterprises to ingest, store (with decoupled storage and compute), and query large volumes of data for their user-facing and real-time analytical applications that require millisecond response times and high throughput. StarTree Cloud powers customers in retail, media, food delivery, fintech, and several other industries. Pluto TV, Guitar Center, and Just Eat Takeaway.com are some of the customers using StarTree Cloud.



The BYOC edition of StarTree Cloud delivers secure, enterprise-ready Apache Pinot clusters with StarTree’s services and apps – within the comfort of a customer's own cloud account where the data resides – all deployed, configured, and managed remotely by StarTree. This enables companies to deliver analytics by securely keeping data in their cloud environment while also benefiting from having a managed service that reduces the complexity often associated with creating and operating a data cluster within their own cloud environments. By bringing together the best of both worlds – security of data in your cloud and convenience of SaaS – the BYOC edition of StarTree Cloud offers users to unlock the value out of their data with less overhead and complexity.

Pluto TV is a leading video streaming company with global operations, offering 250+ channels of free TV and 1000's of on-demand movies and TV shows to more than 60 million monthly active users.

“StarTree Cloud has been a game-changer for us to evaluate ad performance data in real-time and overall deliver superior viewer experience,” said Santhi Kollipara, Engineering Manager, Pluto TV. “Apache Pinot’s ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing data warehouse solution coupled with its rich indexing techniques enabled us to ingest data in real-time and go from minutes to sub-second query response latency."

Another StarTree Cloud customer, Guitar Center is a leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs, and rentals in the U.S., with nearly 300 stores and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry.

“Apache Pinot helped deliver insights and uncover data blindspots with high accuracy in real-time,” said Saritha Ivaturi, Vice President of Data Platform & Engineering, Guitar Center. “During the last Black Friday event, we were able to implement user-facing analytics on real-time data residing in Apache Pinot and discover opportunities to serve our customers better in real time. The BYOC approach in StarTree Cloud gives us a managed service running in our own cloud environment where the data resides, balancing our internal security and compliance requirements with ease of use."

In addition to delivering the BYOC edition of StarTree Cloud to the wider market, StarTree is also onboarding customers to its SaaS edition. With the SaaS edition, users need to only make data available in StarTree Cloud, accelerating time to value with managed Apache Pinot clusters running in StarTree's Cloud environment.

StarTree Cloud customer Just Eat TakeAway.com (parent company of brands including Takeaway.com, Just Eat, SkipTheDishes, Grubhub, and Menulog), is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms.

“The SaaS Edition of StarTree Cloud made it very easy for us to get started with Apache Pinot and real-time applications,” said Soyinka Majumder, Head of Marketing Analytics, Just Eat TakeAway.com. “We were able to ingest batch data and use real-time applications that helped significantly reduce Mean Time To Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time To Respond (MTTR) for key business metrics issues. Right from the evaluation phase using open source, to getting the clusters ready for production, the StarTree team provided fast, timely responses and focused on solving user problems, which allowed us to work together closely.”

“Real-time analytics – once a “nice to have” – has become critical for organizations and their external stakeholders. Companies have a remarkable opportunity to provide insights and reinvent user experiences,” said Rohit Agarwalla, Head of Product at StarTree. “With the BYOC and SaaS editions, StarTree Cloud is a multi-cloud ready solution that gives customers the option to pick a fully-managed Apache Pinot deployment model based on where they are in their data journey, allowing teams to focus on building and scaling interactive real-time analytics applications.”

Apache Pinot is the leading open source OLAP columnar datastore in the industry. It can process hundreds of thousands of queries on large volumes of data in real-time, enabling various use cases, including user-facing analytics, user personalization, business metrics, anomaly detection, and more.

To learn more about this announcement, please read our blog post and get started on a free trial here . You can find more information about StarTree and sign up for updates at startree.ai/ .

About StarTree

StarTree believes that all decision-makers – from the C-suite to the end-user – deserve the benefit of timely, data-driven insights. StarTree is the real-time analytics platform that brings together the scale, freshness, speed, and ease of use necessary for any company to make that vision a reality. Founded by the creators of Apache Pinot™, StarTree’s technology has been proven at scale at leading companies such as LinkedIn, Uber, Stripe, and Walmart. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures , GGV Capital , and CRV . To learn more, please visit https://www.startree.ai/ .