Vegetable Extracts Market to Expand at CAGR of 6.7% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

The global vegetable extracts market is expected to rise rapidly due to enormous growth potential in the baby food industry



ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of global vegetable extracts market surpassed US$ 31.8 Mn in 2021. The global market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.The global vegetable extracts market is expected to cross the value of US$ 60.9 Bn by the end of 2031. Food producers make use of vegetable extracts in a broad selection of items, including salads, snacks, and savory meals, soups, baby feeds, as well as dressings and sauces. Vegetable extracts also have a sizable market in both the foodservice and retail/household businesses.

In order to counterbalance the downsides of dehydrated vegetable extracts, companies are raising knowledge about alternate food preparation methods such as rehydration, correct storage methods, and recommendations on how to utilize dehydrated vegetable extracts in normal cooking. Vacuum drying and air-drying procedures, for instance, are gaining popularity, as they extend the shelf life of vegetables whilst also retaining their flavor, texture, and nutritional content.

Plant-based goods have grown in demand in a short period of time, resulting in a rapid increase in the demand for vegetable extracts. Vegetable-derived products have several health advantages, and can be used as food additives in various vegan food products. Vegetable extracts are, therefore employed as nutritious elements in vegetarian and vegan diets, which has a direct impact on the global vegetable extracts market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84550

Key Findings of Market Report

Vegetables are a crucial ingredient of a healthy diet, yet they are often missed. There is a rising interest in boosting newborns' intake and tolerance of vegetables in order to help them develop good eating habits for the rest of their lives. Such developments are assisting in the growth of the global vegetable extracts market.



Companies in the global vegetable extracts market are increasingly seeking to provide nutrition-rich dehydrated vegetable products and concentrating on developing consumer knowledge in order to appeal to a larger consumer base. Dehydrating vegetables for preservation comes with two benefits. It inhibits bacteria development by removing all moisture from the foodstuff, thereby allowing it to stay safe and fresh for long, and it reduces the size of the item, making storage simpler. Consumers are likely to be drawn to nutrient-dense dehydrated vegetable options.



Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84550

Working professionals struggle to buy fresh produce on a daily basis and then clean, arrange, and cut them before cooking, therefore dehydrated veggies are practical in today's lifestyle. The simplicity of packing, usage, nutritional content, diversity, safety, and product attractiveness are all important factors for buyers looking for convenience meals. The aspect is anticipated to help the global market grow.



Over the last decade, the foodservice industry has experienced tremendous expansion. Operators of HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias) are seen gaining interest in vegetable extracts such as purees, dehydrated products, and liquids. Ease of handling, off-season availability, and extended storage have all contributed to increasing demand.



Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84550

Global Vegetable Extracts Market: Growth Drivers

Emerging cutting-edge food technologies such as vacuum drying and air-drying are gaining popularity rapidly, as they are able to prolong the shelf life of veggies whilst also preserving their flavor and nutritional content. Dependency on technology by companies to improve product quality is projected to open up significant development opportunities.



Given the availability of low-cost labor, low-cost veggies, and low-cost power, the manufacture of dehydrated vegetables in developing nations such as China and India can help reduce prices. This aspect is projected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific.



Global Vegetable Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

KAN Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Xinghua Lianfu Food Co., Ltd.

Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84550

Global Vegetable Extracts Market: Segmentation

Form

Dehydrated

Fluid & Paste

Product Type

Carrot

Onions

Potatoes

Broccoli

Beans

Peas

Cabbage

Mushrooms

Tomatoes

Other Types

End Use

Food Manufacturers

Foodservice

Retail/Household



Extraction Method

Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Drum Drying

Vacuum Drying



Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Oat Milk Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oat-milk-market.html

Mushroom based Jerky Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mushroom-based-jerky-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/vegetable-extracts-market.htm