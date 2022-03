Worthington Industries Earns Recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and 10-Year Hall of Fame Supplier

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) today announced it has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2021 and was inducted into the 10-year Supplier Hall of Fame in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Hall of Fame status is given after a supplier attains a Partner-level rating for five consecutive years, and this marks Worthington’s second back-to-back appearance in this category. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. Worthington was selected for this honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.



“To be inducted into John Deere’s 10-year Supplier Hall of Fame, this year in particular, is a milestone worthy of celebration,” said Worthington Industries Steel Processing President Jeff Klingler. “Considering 2021 spanned one of the tightest steel markets in recent history, it truly demonstrates our team’s commitment to continually innovating and finding creative solutions to meet our customers’ needs, no matter the challenge.” Klingler added, “We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with John Deere and the role we play in supporting their work to positively shape the spaces that sustain us.”

Employees from Worthington’s dedicated John Deere account team accepted the recognition during virtual ceremonies held earlier this year. Worthington was one of five 10-year Hall of Fame recipients recognized during the event.

Worthington Industries is a supplier of hot-rolled and cold-rolled cut-to-length steel sheets to John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, Ill., John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis. and John Deere Ottumwa Works in Ottumwa, Iowa, for the fabrication and assembly of combine harvesters, hay and forage equipment, lawn & garden equipment and utility vehicles.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

