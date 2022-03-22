Black Dracos AI Digital NFT Art Concierge Launched

DALLAS, TX, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company”) has completed its first ai sales agent that will call out and introduce Black Dracos NFT art to the world and invite them to view Black Dragon NFT art in regular art showings.

Much like a human art concierge, Art DISA, Digital Art Concierge, will fill the position of generating interest in Black Dragon NFT art, but first it will be released on a limited basis to help train it before it is permitted to go wide release.

In wide release, the AI agent from Vocodia will automatically dial, initiate conversation, persuasively sell and market, and then terminate the personal conversation with full disposition and report of each call.

For the next ten days, stakeholders of Black Dragon Resource Companies are invited to talk to Art DISA, to help train it and season the AI art concierge, before it is released to call targeted NFT art enthusiasts. The Vocodia built AI agent learns with each interaction. Simply talking with it helps to prepare it for more robust conversations and expand its ability to carry out its mission for Black Dracos NFT art Sales.

To talk to the AI digital art concierge, please go to StreamingLive.com . There you will put in your phone number and the ai agent will call you. Details about the calls are on the website as well as recordings of successful calls. As the sales program develops on the digital front, the company hopes to create unique marketing channels with the ai agents and conversations using streaming technologies and NFT certification.

Details of each caller will not be published, however the conversations will be in audio format for review and enjoyment for the stakeholders of BDGR and related companies, during the training period, and posted on StreamingLive.com .

Comments and suggestions will also be accepted on the website for modification of the Black Dragon AI Digital Art Concierge and to share in the serious fun. Call times may vary from a few minutes to an hour depending on demand from participating stakeholders.

This is a fun and exciting time in many areas of business as the world is transforming around us. Please Join in the fun and enjoy the journey towards growth of our NFT art markets on the digital frontier.

About the Invite to talk to the Ai Agent

Please go to StreamingLive.com and click on ‘Call Me’ button at top and various other areas of the site.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world’s most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art’s valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

