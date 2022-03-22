Insights on the Automotive Logging Device Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Service Type, Form Factor, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Logging Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive logging device market reached a value of US$ 13.10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive logging device, or electronic logging device (ELD), refers to an electronic device used in vehicles to track and monitor the driving time and maintain hours of service (HOS) records. It consists of a vehicle tracking device that connects to the vehicle, fleet management software and a mobile application. Automotive logging devices are plugged into the onboard diagnostics (OBD) port of the vehicle that gathers information regarding the distance covered, engine condition, power, hours and vehicle movement directly from the engine. They are widely used in trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles and cars. The devices aid in conducting vehicle diagnostics for route management, location tracking, optimizing fuel consumption and increasing productivity and streamlining operations.



Automotive Logging Device Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive logging devices are widely used in transportation vehicles for periodically checking the health of vehicular components and tracking the working hours of the drivers.

Additionally, the increasing product demand for continuous vehicle condition monitoring and improving the response time to equipment defects and vehicle breakdowns is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as integration of automotive logging devices with smartphone applications for detecting issues and recording vehicle information, are favoring the market growth.

In line with this, the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensors for real-time monitoring and remote tracking of engine health is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives towards the safety and security of vehicles and passengers, along with the increasing consumer demand for commercial vehicles and trucks, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive logging device market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, service type, form factor and vehicle type.



Breakup by Component:

Display

Telematics Unit

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Entry Level

Intermediate

High Level

Breakup by Form Factor:

Integrated

Embedded

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Bus

Cars

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Coretex USA Inc, DriverTech, ELD Solutions, Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc., KeepTruckin Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Orbcomm, Teletrac Navman US Ltd (Vontier Corporation) and Zonar Systems (Continental AG).



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global automotive logging device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive logging device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive logging device market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Logging Device Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Display

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Telematics Unit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Entry Level

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Intermediate

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High Level

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Form Factor

8.1 Integrated

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Embedded

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Trucks

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Bus

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cars

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 AT&T Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Coretex USA Inc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 DriverTech

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 ELD Solutions

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Garmin Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Geotab Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 KeepTruckin Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Omnitracs LLC

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Orbcomm

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Teletrac Navman US Ltd (Vontier Corporation)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



