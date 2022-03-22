InterCure and Clever Leaves Announce International Strategic Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla. and HERZLIYA, Israel, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announced the execution of an exclusive multi-year cultivation, marketing and distribution agreement (the "Agreement").



Over the term of the Agreement, InterCure will have access to Clever Leaves’ high-THC medical cannabis flower to serve several medical cannabis markets, including the Israeli market. As part of the partnership, Clever Leaves will cultivate InterCure's high quality strains to launch InterCure's EU-GMP compliant branded products within the EU, UK and South American markets.

"Establishing exclusive long-term strategic partnerships with world-class partners supports our international expansion plans and profitable growth strategy," says Alex Rabinovitch, CEO, InterCure, adding, "we are proud to partner with Clever Leaves, a pioneering multinational operator which shares our commitment of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products to patients around the globe."

Pursuant to the Agreement, Clever Leaves and InterCure agreed to collaborate on certain technical matters for the development of new products in an attempt to satisfy the needs of patients in different countries.

“We are enthusiastic for partnering with InterCure, a company with multinational presence and strong leadership position in Israel,” said Andrés Fajardo, President and incoming CEO of Clever Leaves, adding, “InterCure’s high-quality standards, their knowledge and experience in genetics and developing new products, as well as their strong distribution network, will potentialize Clever Leaves’ plans to bring the benefits of medical cannabis to different geographies around the world, including Israel.”

Activities under the partnership are subject to compliance with all applicable laws, including receipt of all requisite approvals from all applicable regulatory authorities including the Israeli Ministry of Health.

About InterCure

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its international market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

amos@intercure.co

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

Rich DiGregorio

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-856-889-7351

cleverleaves@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Heli Dangur

Commercial Manager – Israel

+972 54 493 7500

heli.dangur@cleverleaves.com

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1-949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com