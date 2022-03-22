Smile CDR Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification to Expand Use Across the Hybrid Cloud

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading provider of health data and integration solutions, has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification for its flagship Smile CDR healthcare data liberation platform. As an OpenShift Certified Operator, Smile CDR offers its clients the additional capability to choose and manage the clouds they prefer, providing a simple and efficient way to deploy the Smile CDR platform. Additionally, the certification offers Smile CDR customers greater confidence when building next-generation software projects on Red Hat OpenShift by validating the company's knowledge, skills and ability to create, configure and manage a cloud application. This certification and collaboration with Red Hat will allow for "push button" Smile CDR deployment into existing Red Hat OpenShift environments.

"The ability to adapt to advanced applications, including hybrid cloud management tools, plays a significant role in managing and advancing the health information technology industry," said Shane McNamee, MD, chief medical information officer, Smile CDR. "We are constantly striving to expand our footprint in the healthcare industry by proving Smile CDR meets and exceeds the highest industry standards. This deployment pattern and certification with Red Hat will provide customers in the US Public Sector and other markets yet another enterprise-grade FHIR platform choice."

With this certification, Smile CDR gains broader visibility and easily consumable solutions for OpenShift users, allowing the company to offer a dependable experience for its users across hybrid clouds. The certification increases the operational efficiency of business application management when using the platform across a public, private or hybrid cloud architecture. It will also allow Smile CDR to support OpenShift Operators through continuous monitoring to help improve the speed at which customers find value in the Smile CDR program, reduce interoperability failure and prevent security risks for users.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Smile CDR to certify its healthcare data liberation platform as an OpenShift Operator," said Mark Longwell, director, Partner Alliances, Hybrid Platforms, Red Hat. "By combining the advantages of cloud-native Kubernetes with solutions from partners like Smile CDR, we are able to extend customer choice and better support customers in the hybrid multicloud world."

The Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent Operator designed for enterprise cloud deployments. The global program provides customers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a solution so that they can achieve portability and operational efficiency across hybrid and multicloud environments. As a recipient of the OpenShift Operator Certification, Smile CDR will be available for download in the Red Hat certification catalog and listed in the OperatorHub.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data, and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7® FHIR® standard-based clinical data repository (#smileinside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

