Nabati Dessertz™ Now Available at Festival Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) ( FSE:7UW ) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that its Nabati Dessertz™ dairy-free cheesecakes, Blueberry and Tiramisu flavors, are now available in 39 Festival Foods supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin.

“We are excited about our growth prospects as we continue to expand distribution in the US” said Michael.

Nabati Foods is sold globally via grocery, foodservice, industrial, and eCommerce channels. All its products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/ .

