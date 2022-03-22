Urbetter Introduces M8: The Multi-Purpose E-Scooter That Can Carry a Small Pet

New York, USA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the Urbetter M8. Urbetter mainly develops and produces electric urban mobility products. Mobile phones, chargers, umbrellas, water bottles, recently purchased groceries, and even furry friends can fit into the M8. The M8's storage bags are made of a waterproof material to keep items inside safe from rain. With a tubular frame inspired by dune buggies, the design of the M8 symbolizes strength, energy, and a spirit of perseverance. This design also enhances the safety of the M8.

Warm colors were chosen for the main body, and the license plate is engraved with the numbers 8 and 24 to represent the legend, Black Mamba. 10x22cm side pedals make the M8 easy and comfortable to stand on and ride for users with a size 16 (US size).

Simply fold and clip it closed to easily store the M8 in the trunk of a car. The Urbetter M8 only weighs 16.2kg, is made of 6061 aluminum, and has excellent mechanical performance:

Easy transition From E-scooter to E-bike

Wide Foot Pedals On Both Sides

Large Capacity Storage Boxes

45km (28mi) Travel Distance

30km/h (18mph) Max Speed

3-Second Quick-fold

3 Riding Modes

300 Lumen Headlight

250lb (113.4kg) Load Limit

15° Incline Support

6061 Aluminum

350W Motor



Pricing and Availability: The Urbetter E-scooter M8 will retail for $499 USD.

About Urbette: Urbetter was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing innovative electric urban mobility products. They are committed to researching and developing new ways to travel that are both affordable and accessible to everyone. They have been working with Amazon Europe for many years, and have developed a comprehensive supply chain logistics system. Urbetter products, especially their battery quality and performance for both their electric scooters and electric bikes, have been well received and praised by their customers. They are very confident in Urbetter products and want users to also feel at ease when using them, so all of their products come with a one-year warranty. They strive to offer products that enrich everyday life and make living much more convenient and enjoyable for users and users' families.

To learn more, visit the campaign here:

Urbetter M8

Media Contact: urbetter.de@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment