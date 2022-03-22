Expanded Offering of Off-the-Shelf Extreme Ultraviolet Optics Allows for Rapid Prototyping

BARRINGTON, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by increasing its offering of products designed for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) applications. This product expansion includes Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Dichroic Filters for a growing number of High Harmonic Generation (HHG) applications including coherent diffractive imaging (CDI), EUV lithography support, nanomachining, and ultrafast attosecond pulse generation.

This family of filters is the most recent to be added to a large inventory of EUV optics at Edmund Optics. The EUV families offered by Edmund Optics enable rapid prototyping, rapid R&D development, and rapid product development. By providing optical integrators with off-the-shelf options that meet the unique demands of their applications, this selection of products eliminates the usual long lead times associated with fabrication of custom EUV products. Edmund Optics also offers EUV Flat Mirrors, Spherical Mirrors, and UltraFast Innovations Attosecond Multilayer Mirrors in stock and available for immediate shipping.

The Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Dichroic Filters, also known as dichroic beamsplitters or beam separators, feature a broad 5nm to 40nm bandwidth and provide a high separation efficiency between the EUV and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths. These filters are fabricated on fused silica substrates; consequently, they support higher laser powers than Brewster's angle beam separators and other types of EUV filters.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

