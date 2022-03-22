SalesHood Launches Streamlined Correlation Reporting for Revenue Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading purpose-built sales enablement platform, launched its Correlation Engine to provide sales, marketing and operations leaders with the insights and proof they require to determine which sales enablement programs are (or are not) making the intended business impact. SalesHood's Correlation Engine makes complex data integrations easy, without any code or spreadsheets, and integrates seamlessly with the world's leading BI platforms—including Salesforce, GoodData, Domo, Tableau and Microsoft's PoweredBI.

"Companies are now able to create reports and dashboards in Salesforce and other tools that correlate enablement program consumption, completion and certification data to performance data," says Elay Cohen CEO and Co-founder of SalesHood. "Correlation analysis and reporting is hard to do, and SalesHood makes it easy."

Features include:

Sales enablement data visualization and reporting with leading and lagging indicator sales data

Actionable sales performance and sales coaching data for front-line managers

Easy mapping of learning, content, coaching and selling activity data correlated to lead, opportunity and any custom object data

SalesHood enablement data sets are automatically transformed to Salesforce objects with one click, no code data integration

Correlation reporting by user, team, segment or program

"SalesHood's Correlation Engine elegantly automates connecting enablement activity like training, onboarding, certification and playbook activation with sales performance data like pipeline created, wins and losses, win rates and attainment—making it easier to see what's working and what's not working," says Werner Schmidt, VP Global Sales Enablement at Sage.

For more information about SalesHood's Correlation Engine and advanced analytics solutions, please visit https://SalesHood.com/sales-enablement-platform/analytics/.

About SalesHood

Founded in 2013—and recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Sales Products of 2022 by G2— SalesHood is the leading all-in-one sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. SalesHood is proven to reduce time to ramp, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Companies like Drift, Demandbase, Bombora, Omada Health, Sage, Seagate, RingCentral, Tanium, Trinet, and Yext use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes with 100% virtual training, coaching and selling - at scale. For more information, please visit saleshood.com.

