Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Begins Selling Ooh La Lemin Sparkling Lemonades in Walmart Stores

Melbourne, FL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution, has begun to sell the Company’s new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades into Walmart stores in South Carolina. There are 110 Walmart store locations in South Carolina and Gold Leaf Distribution has been tasked to sell all 6 new flavors of Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades into those stores. The Company’s new 12 oz Sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades are also authorized in all Walmart stores nationwide.

Kona Gold Beverage announced earlier this month that its popular non-sparkling Ooh La Lemin Lemonades will be sold in Walmart brick and mortar stores. The Company’s 16 oz Ooh La Lemin Lemonades, available in 4 flavors, will be included in modular sets in all stores with 12 ft or wider coolers in select states starting in June of 2022. Gold Leaf will also be tasked to launch and distribute the 4 flavors in June across the state of South Carolina. The 4 flavors of Ooh La Lemin are also authorized in Walmart’s system nationwide, which will give the Company fire power to secure distribution in states where it’s currently lacking.

“This is a huge milestone for not only our Kona Gold subsidiary, but also our Gold Leaf Distribution subsidiary,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. “Kona Gold now has all 6 flavors of our new Sparkling Ooh La Lemin and all 4 flavors of our original Ooh La Lemin Lemonades authorized in Walmart nationwide. On top of that, Gold Leaf, our Company owned distribution company, will be distributing all 10 SKUs to Walmart’s across South Carolina. This is an exciting opportunity for both subsidiaries and has the potential to add big, additional bottom line revenue. We are excited to roll both lines of Ooh La Lemin out with our current and new distribution partners as well.”

The Company recently announced it had beat its February Revenue Projections. The Company forecasted $325,000 in revenue for February and closed out the month with approximately $345,000 in revenue between its two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC. Kona Gold Beverage is on track to having its first quarter with one million plus in revenue.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company’s distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com