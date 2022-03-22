U.S. Payments Forum Resource Provides Clarity on the Use of EMV 3DS For Debit Routing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is an increased interest among payments industry professionals to explore enhanced security and authentication techniques. The U.S. Payments Forum today released a resource which proposes a new solution concept for routing debit transactions that include EMV 3-D Secure (3DS). The EMV 3DS protocol specification facilitates cardholder authentication for card-not-present transactions, with the goal of reducing fraud.



The white paper, “Debit Routing and EMV® 3-D Secure,” is available for download on the U.S. Payments Forum’s website.

“The ability to ensure secure transactions is top of mind for everyone involved in the payments lifecycle. Our goal is to help stakeholders achieve this while maintaining a strong understanding of the routing process and the selection process between multiple interoperability domains,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This resource will help educate the greater payments industry on technical options for routing debit transactions when EMV 3DS is being used.”

The EMVCo “EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification” has no reference to its ability to support multiple interoperability domains. The specification neither prohibits more than one interoperability domain for a given card nor provides examples where more than one interoperability domain exists.

The resource aims to:

Help educate payments industry stakeholders on technical options for routing debit transactions when EMV 3DS is being used

Propose a solution concept for facilitating merchant routing choice on transactions that include EMV 3DS

This resource was developed by the Debit Routing Working Committee, which works to identify and describe options for successful U.S. debit routing for EMV contact and contactless, mobile, ecommerce, and emerging technology transactions, regardless of presentment method. Debit Routing Working Committee activities include discussion of best approaches for debit routing and transparency of authentication information in both physical and digital/ecommerce environments.

