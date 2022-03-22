Siena Analytics Launches Intelligent Flagship Logistics Solution, Siena Insights

FRANKLIN, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siena Analytics , a leader in supply chain AI and image recognition for high-volume logistics, announces the launch of its flagship product line, Siena Insights . The solution will provide customers with enhanced visibility into their warehouse operations to ensure the highest level of real-time product quality assurance, without requiring deep knowledge of AI integration.



Siena Insights captures three key components within the warehouse: image capture at the tunnel level, powerful analytics on data and images at the facility level, and learning insights (AI). Together, the three allow organizations to gain visibility into the complete lifecycle of inventory from pre-arrival to the last mile, delivering precise data thanks to the platform's edge computing capabilities. Images of packages are both easily accessible and searchable, thanks to AI integration.

The no-code AI platform easily integrates with existing warehouse technology, creating a fully automated workflow that does not require the assistance of data scientists for model creation. Siena Insights additionally boasts AI models for common package compliance issues, barcode and label detection, no-read reason. These AI models have been effective in launching vendor compliance programs in 200+ buildings in North America, while complying with network and security standards.

"The supply chain moves fast, and ecommerce even faster, which is why warehouses need to be confident in the technology supporting their operations," said John Dwinell, Founder and CEO of Siena Analytics. "What we identified was that warehousing lacked a complete solution that provided not just data and image recognition analytics, but took it a step further. The distribution lifecycle was incomplete. That's why we implemented AI, to close the gap and deliver real-time visibility at the edge. AI is not just a ‘nice to have’ anymore, it's a ‘need to have’."

Siena Analytics AI models can be updated as needed to ensure organizations receive the most recent and relevant versions for their warehousing needs.

To learn more about Siena Analytics, www.sienaanalytics.com

About Siena Analytics

Siena Analytics is redefining the distribution lifecycle within supply chains by delivering powerful AI and image recognition technology for high-volume logistics. The company empowers warehouse operations with real-time visibility, ensuring the highest standards of product quality assurance, and providing a completely automated workflow that tracks packages from before arrival through to the last mile. To learn more about how Siena Analytics is completing the image recognition lifecycle for supply chains, visit www.sienaanalytics.com or follow the company at @SienaAnalytics.