Missouri Prime - A NextGen Company - Appoints Hyrum Egbert as CEO

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri Prime, a NextGen Company, announced today that Hyrum Egbert has been appointed the new CEO of the company. A proven visionary leader in the beef industry in both service and analytics, Hyrum will be essential in the growth and innovation at Missouri Prime.

With extensive experience in the beef industry, including working at some of the largest protein companies in the world, Hyrum has established himself as a proven individual to take teams to a higher level.

"As we looked to the future of Missouri Prime in being the leader in innovation and team culture, it was clear that Hyrum would be the individual that could lead our incredible team of people at Missouri Prime," said Derek Thompson, Founder of Missouri Prime.

"We officially started production at Missouri Prime in the spring of 2021 and have gained tremendous traction across the industry. As we see the value and demand increase for local, sustainable beef, we see the attributes in Hyrum that are a perfect fit for our growing company. Hyrum is known throughout the industry as a rising star. We are blessed to have him join the Missouri Prime and Nextgen Family," Thompson said.

"I am humbled to lead the organization to its next chapter and look forward to the continued success of the company," said Hyrum Egbert.

"Across the country, businesses and consumers see the value of local, sustainable beef. I am excited to be part of a team that will deliver these attributes while innovating and leading the beef industry into the future. It's perfect timing to have a dedicated team disrupt the industry with innovation, integrity and unmatched energy!" Hyrum said.

Missouri Prime are producers of high-quality beef located in Pleasant Hope, MO. Officially opening its doors in 2021 with an impressive 100,000-square-foot facility, Missouri Prime is built to process 2,500 head of cattle per week. Visit missouriprimebeef.com for more information.

