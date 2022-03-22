Fluent Joins DeepIntent’s Audience Marketplace with Permissioned Data for Healthcare Marketers

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, is proud to partner with DeepIntent, an independent healthcare advertising technology company, to make its deterministic health and wellness data easily accessible to marketers for their cross-platform targeting initiatives.



Healthcare marketers are increasingly demanding more accurate, health-related data to utilize in their advertising efforts. As a longstanding data provider for this segment, Fluent helps to fill this need, offering 100% first-party, self-declared health and wellness data for targeting, modeling, and analytics. Through this partnership, healthcare marketers can activate Fluent audience segments via DeepIntent’s Audience Marketplace – the industry’s first and only healthcare-specific DSP designed to create a more diverse and data-agnostic ecosystem.

“Working with DeepIntent is a significant step in our efforts to empower healthcare marketers with more diverse, compliant data and ready-to-activate audience segments,” said Brian Hogan, Fluent’s EVP and GM, Data Solutions. “Trusted by the top pharmaceutical advertisers, DeepIntent’s Audience Marketplace is a truly unique offering, enabling marketers to improve the relevance and impact of their messaging.”

Fluent data is 100% self-reported by consumers and sourced exclusively from its owned and operated online consumer survey sites – enabling advertisers to reach incremental audiences outside of HIPAA constraints. Providing full addressability in a post-cookie world, Fluent segments are identity-based and fully compatible with all emerging advertising IDs.

“Customer journeys and considerations have shifted vastly over a short period of time, and healthcare marketers need to understand those nuances,” said DeepIntent Founder & CEO Chris Paquette. “With a shared commitment to data privacy, transparency, and trust, Fluent has been an instrumental partner in helping to bring our vision of a healthcare-specific data marketplace to life.”

Cookieless by design, DeepIntent’s Audience Marketplace is comprised of ready-to-activate and custom audience segments curated by leading digital health data providers and premium publishers. Marketers can tap into unique and new-to-market audience segments powered by a variety of medical and pharmacy claims, labs, genomic, contextual, and social data providers.

To learn more about Fluent, visit https://www.fluentco.com/ .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About DeepIntent

Conceived by former Memorial Sloan Kettering data scientists, DeepIntent connects healthcare companies with patients and providers across every device through unique data, media partnerships, and integrations. From campaign planning to audience targeting to measuring and optimization, DeepIntent is proven to drive higher audience quality and script performance while improving patients' quality of life. Its Healthcare Advertising Platform empowers marketers at nine of the top ten pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare advertising agencies to transact highly effective digital healthcare campaigns, positively influencing health and business outcomes. For more information, visit DeepIntent.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

