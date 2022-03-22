Legion Capital Recognized as Most Outstanding FinTech Business Lender 2022 – Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQB:LGCP), a FinTech enabled, specialized business lender, was named in 2022 Corporate Excellence Awards as Most Outstanding FinTech Business Lender – Florida. The Corporate Excellence Awards are managed by Corporate Vision Magazine, an international digital business magazine.



Legion Capital funds acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium sized business owners, real estate developers and entrepreneurs, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders. The company has core holdings in real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and other business segments, along with a substantial pipeline of transactions that will provide exponential growth over the next several years.



“We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2022 Most Outstanding FinTech Business Lender – Florida, by the Corporate Excellence Awards and Corporate Vision Magazine,” explained Chairman James Byrd. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team of hard working Legion employees who continue to meet and exceed expectations every day. We are incredibly excited about what the future holds for Legion Capital – we believe our ability to innovate and stay at the forefront in terms of technology, business plan and operational model will continue to fuel our growth in the coming months and years.”



For more information on Legion Capital’s inclusion in 2022 Corporate Excellence Awards as Most Outstanding FinTech Business Lender – Florida, please visit, https://www.corporatevision-news.com.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQB: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.



Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com . Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements can be found at: www.legioncapital.com/disclaimer/