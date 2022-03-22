Incident IQ Announces Launch of Incident IQ Community

ATLANTA, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, announced the launch of Incident IQ Community, a new hub for Incident IQ users to communicate, collaborate, and get the most out of the Incident IQ platform.

Incident IQ Community features discussion forums for users to share best practices, detailed how-to guides, an events calendar, newsroom, as well as the Idea Exchange, which provides users with a forum to suggest ideas for future product enhancements.

"Incident IQ districts told us that they were looking for a place where they could collaborate and learn from each other, a hub where districts could meet and work together to provide the best support for their district possible," said Hannah Bailey, Director of Client Engagement.

"Collaboration is key, whether it's working together in a district to support teaching and learning, or working with many districts to build the best support tools possible," added Patrick Bennett, Vice President of Customer Success. "We want to unlock the full collaborative potential of the fast-growing community of more than 800 Incident IQ user-districts, by providing a one-stop location where learning, sharing, collaboration and communication happens," Bennett said.

Incident IQ Community is available now for Incident IQ users. Users can access Incident IQ Community in-product, or by visiting community.incidentiq.com.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

