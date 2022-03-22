EnTribe Revamps SaaS Platform with Launch of V2 Campfire, Further Revolutionizes Brands’ User-Generated Content Strategies

OAKLAND, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnTribe , the first-of-its-kind SaaS platform for community content development, today announced the rollout of an updated version of it’s CRM software, V2 Campfire, designed to better streamline user-generated content (UGC) programs through enhanced community and content management, as well as new functionality that allows for the management of multiple activations across multiple brands at once. EnTribe’s V2 Campfire builds on the original platform ’s ability to broaden access to and unlock the marketing power of UGC.



According to a recent study from the Consumer Technology Association, user-generated content accounts for more than one-third (39%) of weekly media hours consumed by Americans, creating a massive opportunity for brands to tap into their current community and leverage their authentic content in marketing initiatives to reach new audiences through a means that has been proven to be engaging and influential. EnTribe’s V2 Campfire features a clean user interface, improved features and higher performance to make it even easier for brand marketers to activate their community and generate high-quality UGC at scale for various brands and activations simultaneously.

“As traditional influencer marketing becomes less effective and consumers spend more time engaging with UGC on social media platforms, brands who wish to remain relevant need to put authentic customer voices at the center of their marketing efforts, especially on social media and their website,” said Adam Dornbusch, CEO of EnTribe. “While V1 of EnTribe successfully streamlined the inefficiencies that have previously made it difficult for brands to implement UGC at scale, V2 Campfire received a backend overhaul to strengthen existing features and enhance functionality, ultimately creating an improved user experience that translates to more robust UGC campaigns.”

EnTribe’s V2 Campfire release features expanded functionality in the following areas:

Overall platform enhancements: Users can now manage multiple activations across brands/teams using unique upload widgets and compare campaign results.

Content management: Organize and review content more easily with new bulk tagging and advanced filtering features to quickly identify relevant images and video for every campaign.

Best-in-class rights clearance: Quickly identify which content is rights cleared, or take action to get the rights if not with improved labeling and filtering, as well as verify ownership of content through metadata and a verification score.



Creator community management: Improve interactions with creators through robust creator profiles and a leaderboard that allows brands to see which creators are most engaged and producing high-quality content. Brands can now reward creators based on engagement through tiered rewards programs.

The launch of EnTribe V2 comes after a year of significant growth for EnTribe. Since May 2021, EnTribe has experienced a 300% increase in the number of paying customers and a 700% increase in number of accounts, adding to its existing client roster of Fortune 100 companies in the technology, food and beverage, and higher education spaces, among others.

Throughout 2022, EnTribe will be adding new and exciting features on Campfire every quarter to continue broadening brands’ ability to connect with their customers through UGC. To learn more about EnTribe please visit: https://www.entribe.com/

About EnTribe

EnTribe is one of the first SaaS platforms that helps build a community of creators for your brand. We go beyond UGC management by making it easier for you to search, acquire and connect with your community. We empower you with collaborative communication tools, interactive features like social discovery, and easy-to-track performance charts all in one unified platform to help bridge the gap between the content you want and the content your community shares. Overall, EnTribe lets you access fresh content by connecting you with all the active members of your community, which, in turn, leads to effective and authentic marketing campaigns.