SADA SaaS Alliance Program Grows 350%, Adds New Partner Benefits to Help SaaS Companies Scale, Maximize Value of Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced the exponential growth of its SaaS Alliance Program , including newly added benefits designed to help software companies accelerate their growth and maximize their investment in Google Cloud. Since the launch of the SaaS Alliance Program in January 2021, the partner base has grown more than 350%, with team expansion following suit to further support the demand for SADA’s professional services.



Accelerated digital transformation initiatives are at the forefront of any modern business strategy. It's not enough to migrate to the cloud, it’s how customers use the services once they’re there. In today’s highly saturated SaaS market, it can be challenging to raise awareness, find sales leads and close deals, scale, and innovate while understanding how to best manage cloud spend. The SaaS Alliance Program aims to simplify these tasks and make them more cost-effective while amplifying sales and marketing efforts through SADA’s established channels.

The program, launched in 2021, assigns SaaS partners with an account manager who serves as their go-to resource for everything from business planning to program execution. Other benefits of the SaaS Alliance Program include Google Cloud Platform (GCP) training and cost optimization whiteboard sessions, 24x7 support, co-branded marketing collateral, a guest appearance on the Cloud N Clear podcast , sales enablement sessions and materials, and co-selling and targeted lead-generation with the SADA sales team based on qualifications.

New partner benefits of the program include:

Google Cloud Marketplace Integration Services: A bench of team members specifically dedicated to helping partners launch on the Google Cloud Marketplace and successfully integrate their solutions and services.





A bench of team members specifically dedicated to helping partners launch on the and successfully integrate their solutions and services. Alliance Leadership Community: An opportunity for partners to interact with others in the alliance program and leverage community connections and opportunities for business expansion.





An opportunity for partners to interact with others in the alliance program and leverage community connections and opportunities for business expansion. Expanded Events & Speaking Opportunities: Integration into national, regional, and virtual engagements.





New partners in the SaaS Alliance Program include Authentic8, IronClad, LumApps, MariaDB Corporation, Rollbar, Teradata, Thentia Cloud, TigerGraph, and more.

An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple specializations, SADA mobilizes Google Cloud to meet any business objective head-on, no matter the challenge. Whether to boost productivity and collaboration, accelerate innovation, increase efficiency and agility, build cloud-native applications, better protect businesses from cyber threats, or make the most of data, SADA helps companies execute their most ambitious strategies through a deep understanding of cloud technology’s best practices.

“Our mission at SADA is to propel our customers' digital transformation with the power of Google Cloud. Through the SADA SaaS Alliance Program, our community of enterprise software partners are better equipped with the tools, go-to-market strategies, and technical services to deliver scale, innovation, and growth,” said Narine Galstian , CMO, SADA. “With this robust program, our alliance partners continue to have access to SADA’s superior technical expertise and a large ecosystem of technology partners and customers to help them achieve their business goals. We’re thrilled to continue to build and expand on this program to help our SaaS Alliance partners boost brand awareness, amplify their impact through our sales channels, and transform their businesses with Google Cloud and SADA.”

"SADA’s Alliance Program recognizes the value of ISVs and gives them a degree of attention that they wouldn’t receive otherwise,” said Noam Ktalav, VP of Channel, LumApp . “The fact that SADA has a program that puts the ISVs into focus, and does so with the right, systematic approach, differentiates them from other Google resellers.”

“We’ve seen tremendous benefits being part of SADA’s Alliance Program. The network effect of working with SADA and the amazing customer community they’ve built has been fabulous,” said Franz Aman, Chief Marketing Officer, MariaDB Corporation . “From a co-marketing and co-selling perspective, we’ve had many joint success stories. Thanks to our great, collaborative partnership, their SaaS Alliance Program was key to helping the growth of our SkySQL product.”

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .