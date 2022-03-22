Formula Drivers, the Fittipaldi Brothers, Announce Fantom Sponsorship; Unveil First NFT Series

SYDNEY, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom, one of the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain platforms, today announced its sponsorship of the popular Formula drivers, Pietro and Enzo Fittipaldi. Colloquially known as the “Fittipaldi Brothers”, the duo will display Fantom imagery on their race suits and helmets throughout the season. In addition to the sponsorship agreement, The Fittipaldi Brothers will also launch their first NFT series on the Fantom network, which will deliver unprecedented access to fans and allow fans to engage the popular athletes through a new medium. The NFTs will be designed by popular artist, Rich, who is identified by his unique technique of incorporating spray and acrylic paint within his urban art designs.

Sport and NFTs have grown into one of the most prominent areas of overlap, as NFTs offer a new medium through which athletes can engage directly with their fans. A recent Deloitte Global study anticipated that in 2022 alone, sports NFTs will generate more than US$2 billion in transactions – double the volume in 2021. Additionally, the study predicts that by year’s end, roughly 5 million sports fans around the globe will own an NFT sports collectible. With the interest in NFTs continuing to emerge across sport, Fantom’s sponsorship of the Fittipaldi Brothers looks to facilitate streamlined access between athletes and their fans in a streamlined manner.

“Fantom is incredibly excited to be a sponsor of the Fittipaldi Brothers,” said Fantom CEO, Michael Kong. “Both Pietro and Enzo have demonstrated a strong interest in emerging technologies. The brothers have a strong history of engaging their fans, already generating hundreds of thousands of followers on several platforms and millions of views on Twitch, Youtube, and TikTok. We believe the Fantom community will show incredible support as they join the network, especially once they explore all of the ways the Fantom network can bolster GameFi. We’re excited to introduce new users of all backgrounds and experience levels to the high-speed Fantom network.”

With support from premium NFT agency, Infinity NFT, the Fittipaldi Brothers NFT sale will deliver four NFT categories for fans to choose from – each granting unique utility and varying levels of direct engagement with the popular drivers. Not only will each of the four NFT categories allow for the singular ownership of a digital collectible, but they will also deliver fans physically-redeemable items and experiences ranging from signed memorabilia to a VIP experience for two at a Grand Prix weekend.

Infinity NFT was responsible for Pierre Gasly's NFT Drop in October 2021, popularizing attaching sought-after redeemables on NFTs such as sports memorabilia and VIP Experiences, as well as introducing Gasly as the first ever F1 driver with personal NFTs.

Rich, the lead artist for the Fittipaldi NFTs, is a plastic artist who focuses primarily on designing urban art. Among the most popular artists today, Rich has amassed a massive following – creating art pieces for well-known individuals like world-class footballer, Neymar.

The Fittipaldi Brothers NFT auction will begin on March 23 and will run for a duration of four days. To mint a Fittipaldi Brothers NFT, to learn more details about the sale, or to learn more about the popular racing duo, visit: fittipaldi.infinitynft.net.

“My brother and I have been interested in the crypto space for some time, and are fascinated by the potential it has to inspire financial freedom and avenues for athletes to engage with their fans,” said F1 driver, Pietro Fittipaldi. “Fantom represents one of the most exciting technologies within blockchain, as it’s incredibly fast, user-friendly, and cost-effective. We’re so excited to launch our first NFT series on Fantom, and to engage with our fans so directly. I hope this inspires more athletes to explore blockchain technology and leverage NFTs to deliver fans unforgettable experiences and valuable memorabilia.”

To participate in the Fittipaldi Brothers NFT auction commencing on Wednesday, March 23 at 5:00 pm EST, visit: fittipaldi.infinitynft.net. The public sale will open on Friday, March 25 at 5:00 pm EST.

To learn more about Fantom’s sponsorship of the Fittipaldi Brothers, please visit: https://fantom.foundation.

ABOUT PIETRO FITTIPALDI

Pietro Fittipaldi will continue to serve as Haas F1 Team’s official test and reserve for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Fittipaldi, who made his first two Formula 1 starts in December 2020 at the Sakhir Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - subbing for the injured Romain Grosjean, will again support the team trackside throughout 2022 extending his relationship with the American squad into a third season.=

Fittipaldi (25) attended the majority of Formula 1 races in 2020 in his role as test and reserve driver. The Miami-born Brazilian was then called into action following Romain Grosjean’s crash and subsequent injuries at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Fittipaldi debuted behind the wheel of the VF-20 at the Sakhir Grand Prix the following weekend – held at the Bahrain International Circuit. He claimed the checkered flag on his maiden start, finishing the 87-lap race 17th overall. A week later he participated in the season-finale at Yas Marina Circuit, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Fittipaldi again going the distance to complete his second grand prix start in 19th. Prior to racing for Haas F1 Team, Fittipaldi had tested both its VF-18 and VF-19 entries in 2018 and 2019. The grandson of two-time FIA Formula 1 World Champion and double Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro’s racing resume includes multiple race wins and four titles (including Formula V8 3.5 Championship and Formula Renault) and several IndyCar Series starts.

ABOUT ENZO FITTIPALDI

Affectionately known as the ‘little shark’ by his legion of passionate fans, Enzo Fittipaldi will be attacking his first full-season of Formula 2 with Charouz Racing System. The Brazilian - grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi – made his F2 debut with the Czech team in Round 5 of the season at Monza, before scoring his first points in the penultimate round at Saudi Arabia. An injury suffered in Jeddah ruled Fittipaldi out of the finale at Yas Marina. Fittipaldi was also an F3 podium-finisher in 2021, taking second place in Race 2 at Budapest with the Czech team, prior to making the step into F2. The Brazilian made his car racing debut in the 2016 Ginetta Junior Championship, before moving into single-seaters the following season. He scored his first title in 2018 during a dual-campaign, winning Italian F4 and coming third in ADAC F4. Joining the Formula Regional European Championship for 2019, Fittipaldi finished as runner-up to Frederik Vesti. He then stepped up to F3 for 2020 with HWA RACELAB, before his switch to Charouz the year after.

ABOUT FANTOM

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Learn more by visiting the Fantom Foundation website or Twitter.